World Market for Yoga Mats Forecast to Grow by $480.87 Million During 2020-2024, Progressing at a CAGR of 6%

The yoga mat market is poised to grow by $ 480.87 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The market is driven by product premiumization owing to more innovation in yoga accessories and wellness initiatives being undertaken by government and corporate agencies. This study identifies increasing health consciousness as another prime reason driving the yoga mat market growth during the next few years.



The yoga mat market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscapes.



The yoga mat market is segmented as below:



By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The yoga mat market covers the following areas:

Yoga mat market sizing

Yoga mat market forecast

Yoga mat market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading yoga mat market vendors that include ANYMATIC LLC, Barefoot Yoga Co., Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc. , JadeYoga, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Liforme Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., Manduka LLC, Sequential Brands Group Inc., and Yoga Direct LLC. Also, the yoga mat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned



ANYMATIC LLC

Barefoot Yoga Co.

Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc.

JadeYoga

La Vie Boheme Yoga

Liforme Ltd.

lululemon athletica Inc.

Manduka LLC

Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Yoga Direct LLC

