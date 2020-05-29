World Market for Yoga Mats Forecast to Grow by $480.87 Million During 2020-2024, Progressing at a CAGR of 6%
May 29, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Yoga Mat Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The yoga mat market is poised to grow by $ 480.87 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The market is driven by product premiumization owing to more innovation in yoga accessories and wellness initiatives being undertaken by government and corporate agencies. This study identifies increasing health consciousness as another prime reason driving the yoga mat market growth during the next few years.
The yoga mat market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscapes.
The yoga mat market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Geographic Landscapes
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The yoga mat market covers the following areas:
- Yoga mat market sizing
- Yoga mat market forecast
- Yoga mat market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading yoga mat market vendors that include ANYMATIC LLC, Barefoot Yoga Co., Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc. , JadeYoga, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Liforme Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., Manduka LLC, Sequential Brands Group Inc., and Yoga Direct LLC. Also, the yoga mat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- ANYMATIC LLC
- Barefoot Yoga Co.
- Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc.
- JadeYoga
- La Vie Boheme Yoga
- Liforme Ltd.
- lululemon athletica Inc.
- Manduka LLC
- Sequential Brands Group Inc.
- Yoga Direct LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z12dlk
