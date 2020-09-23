World Market Outlook for Milking Robot Market to 2024 - Technological Innovations Drive Market Growth
Sep 23, 2020, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Milking Robot Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The milking robot market is poised to grow by $460.84 Million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the adoption of technologies to combat skill shortages, advantages over the traditional milking process, and technological innovations in milking robot hardware and software.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This study identifies the improvement in sensors used in milking robots as one of the prime reasons driving the milking robot market growth during the next few years. Also, programs for refurbished robots and adoption of software and mobile apps to enhance analytics in milk production will lead to sizable demand in the market.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The milking robot market covers the following areas:
- Milking robot market sizing
- Milking robot market forecast
- Milking robot market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading milking robot market vendors that include AS SA Christensen & Co., Avon Rubber Plc, BouMatic, Dairymaster, Fabdec Ltd., Fullwood Ltd., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Lely International NV, Milkplan Farming Technologies, and Tetra Laval International SA. Also, the milking robot market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Standalone units - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Multiple stall units - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rotary units - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AS SA Christensen & Co.
- Avon Rubber Plc
- BouMatic
- Dairymaster
- Fabdec Ltd.
- Fullwood Ltd.
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Lely International NV
- Milkplan Farming Technologies
- Tetra Laval International SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ycpg4d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets