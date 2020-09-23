World Market Outlook for Milking Robot Market to 2024 - Technological Innovations Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Milking Robot Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The milking robot market is poised to grow by $460.84 Million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the adoption of technologies to combat skill shortages, advantages over the traditional milking process, and technological innovations in milking robot hardware and software.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the improvement in sensors used in milking robots as one of the prime reasons driving the milking robot market growth during the next few years. Also, programs for refurbished robots and adoption of software and mobile apps to enhance analytics in milk production will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The milking robot market covers the following areas:

Milking robot market sizing

Milking robot market forecast

Milking robot market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading milking robot market vendors that include AS SA Christensen & Co., Avon Rubber Plc, BouMatic, Dairymaster, Fabdec Ltd., Fullwood Ltd., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Lely International NV, Milkplan Farming Technologies, and Tetra Laval International SA. Also, the milking robot market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Standalone units - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Multiple stall units - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rotary units - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AS SA Christensen & Co.

Avon Rubber Plc

BouMatic

Dairymaster

Fabdec Ltd.

Fullwood Ltd.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Lely International NV

Milkplan Farming Technologies

Tetra Laval International SA

