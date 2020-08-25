World Market Outlook for Preventive Vaccines to 2030: An Analysis of COVID-19, Ebola, HIV/AIDS, Malaria and Zika Virus

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vaccines are versatile preventive formulations that have, so far, enabled the global eradication of smallpox (1980) and polio (2015), which are both debilitating viral diseases. According to the WHO, currently, global vaccination coverage is nearly 85%. This is believed to be responsible for preventing close to three million deaths, which would have otherwise been caused by infectious diseases, such as chickenpox, diphtheria, measles, pneumonia, tetanus, and tuberculosis. In fact, recent immunization records indicate that more than 115 million children are immunized against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis annually. However, vaccine development, especially against newly identified pathogens, is a challenging and time-consuming process. For instance, authorities claim that although there are many initiatives investigating vaccines against the recently identified SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain, a viable vaccine is still a year away. Other barriers to vaccine development include lack of pathogen specific information, inadequate immunity, existence of multiple pathogenic strains, and reversion potential.



Despite the success achieved, so far, through vaccination, it is estimated that over 1.5 million children, under the age of five, die of vaccine-preventable diseases, every year. This is largely attributed to storage and logistics-related complexities, which impact adequate distribution and transportation of such medications to remote areas. Given the rate at which the global population is growing, the demand for vaccines is anticipated to increase significantly. In this regard, significant strides have been made in improving existing vaccine formulations, mostly focused on enhancing stability. Recent technical advances, especially in the field of biotechnology, have heralded a new era in immunogen design for vaccine development. Moreover, many developers claim to be working on next generation preventive vaccine candidates, such as recombinant vaccines, viral vector-based vaccines and DNA vaccines, which have been demonstrated to elicit powerful immune responses, resulting in the development of immunologic memory. Further, a variety of adjuvants have been discovered and are now available for the development of more versatile vaccine formulations. Several regional government bodies and private investors are actively financing stakeholders in this industry. Given that in the recent past there has been a marked rise in new entrants in this field, we anticipate this market to witness substantial growth in the coming years.



The "Global Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the preventive vaccine domain. The study also features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving segment of the pharmaceutical industry.



The report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, including information on type of developer, phase of development of lead candidates, route of administration, type of vaccine API, dosage form, dosage, target disease indication and target patient population.

A competitiveness analysis of preventive vaccine developers, taking into consideration supplier strength and pipeline strength.

Elaborate profiles of the key preventive vaccine developers across North America , Europe and Asia Pacific .

, and . A detailed analysis of more than 1,400 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of preventive vaccines, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, phase of development, trial recruitment status, study design, trial focus area, type of preventive vaccine, target disease indication(s), type of sponsor/collaborator, leading industry sponsors/collaborators, enrolled patients population and regional distribution.

An overview of the ongoing vaccine development initiatives for complex conditions, such as COVID-19, ebola virus disease, HIV/AIDS, malaria and zika virus infection, including information on disease, its global burden, current treatment landscape and preventive vaccine research landscape. Further, we have provided information on investments made and recent developments in the domain.

An analysis of the investments made in this domain, during the period between 2015 and 2020, including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in companies that are engaged in developing preventive vaccines.

A case study on contract manufacturing landscape for vaccines, featuring a comprehensive list of active CMOs and analyses based on a number of parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, scale of operation, geographical location, number of vaccine manufacturing facilities, types of services offered, type of expression systems used for vaccine production and type of vaccine manufactured.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE



5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS



6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Bio Farma

6.3. Emergent BioSolutions

6.4. GC Pharma

6.5. GlaxoSmithKline

6.6. Janssen

6.7. Merck

6.8. Novavax

6.9. Pfizer

6.10. Sanofi Pasteur

6.11. Valneva



7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS



8. ONGOING VACCINE DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES FOR COMPLEX CONDITIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

8.3. Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)

8.4. HIV/AIDS

8.5. Malaria

8.6. Zika Virus Infection



9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



10. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS



11. CASE-IN-POINT: CONTRACT MANUFACTURING OF VACCINES



12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qriej

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

