World Market Outlook for Regenerative Medicine in Pharma - Regulatory and Market Access
Jan 05, 2021, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Medicine in Pharma - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Regenerative medicine is a multidisciplinary field that seeks to develop the science and tools that can help repair, augment, replace, or regenerate damaged or diseased human cells, tissues, genes, organs, or metabolic processes, to restore normal function. It may involve the transplantation of stem cells, progenitor cells, or tissue, stimulation of the body's own repair mechanisms, or the use of cells as delivery vehicles for therapeutic agents such as genes and cytokines.
It is widely anticipated that Gene therapy is the most valuable regenerative medicine sector however, this market is also expected to be slowed down by high cost of therapies, which may limit its accessibility.
Existing programs will facilitate the approval and development of regenerative medicines, however, a reimbursement system especially for curative therapies is warranted.
The Regenerative Medicine in Pharma report combines primary research from a cross-specialty panel of experts with in-house analyst expertise to provide an assessment of the development landscape.
This report assesses -
- Physician perceptions on Regenerative Medicine usage in clinical practice in the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan and South Korea.
- Regenerative Medicine Marketed and Pipeline products.
- Opportunities and Challenges
- Market analysis and Forecast
- Unmet Needs
- Regulation and Market Access
- The report combines information obtained from secondary sources and primary research with specialists and physicians from different therapy areas (oncology, cardiology, and ophthalmology).
Scope
- Components of the slide deck include primary and secondary research:
- Quotes from key opinion leaders and payers
- Summary of Regenerative Medicine product definitions and classifications
- Overview of key Regenerative Medicine marketed products and key pipeline Regenerative Medicine products
- Trends in Regenerative Medicine market
- Call-outs of key information and details
- Insight from the publisher's specialist healthcare analysts
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Regenerative Medicine Overview
- Trends
- Value Chain
- Marketed Products
- Pipeline Products
- Market Analysis and Deals
- Companies
- Regulatory and Market Access
- Opportunities, Challenges, and Unmet Needs
- Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/osdstf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets