World Market Outlook for the Casinos & Gambling Industry 2020-2023

The global gambling industry has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the United States, the biggest gambling market globally, many states had to order temporary closure of the land casinos. Other countries also ordered the closure of the casinos to avoid the spread of the virus. The closure of the casinos and sportsbooks is going to have a massive impact on the industry. However, online gambling players like BetWinner have been offering their services and enjoying good fortunes even during this global health crisis. In fact, many online gambling sites have reported enjoying greater rates of engagement than ever before.



While online gambling always played an essential role in the global gambling industry, it is now expected that online gambling growth will be significantly greater than the land casino sector.



Gambling shares on the global stock markets have also witnessed a sharp decline. Due to this, several gambling companies like William Hill, VGC Holding, and The Stars Group have issued statements regarding the potential effect of the pandemic on their gambling/casino operations.



While the last decade has witnessed the shifting of the casinos and gaming center from Las Vegas and Atlantic City to Macau in China, there is no doubt that the gambling industry has taken a significant hit during the pandemic and it is likely to impact the performance of this industry in the coming decade.



Starting with an industry overview, the report analyzes the growth of the global casinos and gambling industry through an industry value analysis, a look at industry segmentation follows through categories and regions and a regulatory framework analysis. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global casinos and gambling industry is also looked at.



A Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis of the global casinos and gambling industry is included in the report. The Porter's analysis of the industry analyzes the industry through the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, the competitive rivalry in the industry, threat of new entrants to the industry and the threat of substitutes to the industry.



An analysis of the major regions of the global casinos and gambling industry is carried out on the casinos and gambling industries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and South America. The markets in these regions are analyzed through industry statistics, industry growth analysis by value, industry segmentation and an industry forecast. Industry data is analyzed for the years 2014 to 2023.



Moving on to the analysis of the global online gambling industry, the industry is analyzed through an industry overview, industry growth analysis through value, industry revenue growth, industry segmentation, an analysis of the major products and services of the industry and an analysis of the major online gambling markets.



The major markets analyzed include Europe, France, United Kingdom and North America. The publisher also analyzes trends in the global online gambling industry, market share analysis, industry competition and a forecast for the industry till 2023.



A Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis of the Global Online Gambling Industry follows next. The analysis looks at the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers in the global online gambling industry, competitive rivalry in the industry and the threat of new entrants and substitutes to the industry.



An analysis of the factors impacting the global casinos and gambling industry looks at the impact of mergers and acquisitions on the industry, the impact of regulations, factors driving market demand, international trade and impact, industry costs, increasing globalization in the industry and the high barriers to industry entry.



A section is also dedicated to the growing market of online/mobile gambling versus traditional forms of gambling. A forecast of the global casinos and gambling industry till 2023 is included. The report also includes a coverage of the 10 biggest casinos in the world such as The Venetian Macao, the City of Dreams Casino, Casino Lisboa, and others.

Key Topics Covered:



A. Executive Summary



B. Industry Definition



C. Global Casinos & Gambling Industry



D. Global Casinos & Gambling Industry: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis



E. Global Casinos & Gambling Industry: Analysis of Major Regions



F. Global Online Gambling Industry



G. Global Online Gambling Industry: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis



H. Factors Impacting the Industry



I. Online/Mobile Gambling versus Traditional Gambling



J. Global Casinos & Gambling Industry: Analysis of Major Markets



K. Global Casinos & Gambling Industry: Future Perspective



L. Major Industry Players



M. Analysis of the 10 Biggest Casinos in the World



N. Glossary of Terms

Companies Mentioned

ALH Group Pty Ltd

Aristocrat Leisure Limited

Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caixa Economica Federal

Camelot Group

China LotSynergy Holdings Limited

CIRSA Gaming Corporation SA

Codere S.A.

Crown Resorts Limited

Florida State Lottery

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Gala Coral Group Limited

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited

Gamehost Inc.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

Groupe FDJ

Groupe Lucien Barriere SAS

Groupe Partouche SA

GVC Holdings Plc

Kindred Group

Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc

Las Vegas Sands Corporation

Loteria Nacional Sociedad del Estado

Maruhan Corporation

MGM Resorts International

mybet Holding SE

New York State Lottery

Lottery Novamedia Holding B.V.

ODS Oddset Deutschland Sportwetten GmbH

Olympic Entertainment Group AS

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation

Pari Mutuel Urbain (PMU)

Rank Group Plc

Ritzio International

Saarland-Spielbank Gmbh

SJM Holdings Limited

Tatts Group Limited/ Tabcorp Holdings Limited

Totalizator Sportowy Sp. z o.o.

William Hill Plc

