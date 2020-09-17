World Market Outlook for the Workplace Stress Management Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Workplace Stress Management Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Workplace Stress Management Market size is expected to reach 11.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Stress is a major health issue of modern times which affects millions of people worldwide. Individuals are suffering from many forms of stress. Stress at the workplace is among the most common types of stress. Excessive occupational tension affects workers' productivity, efficiency, and physical and emotional well-being. Conditions such as anxiety, depression, fatigue, chronic headache, and apathy are among the common signs of excessive stress in the workplace. Managing stress at the workplace has become an important aspect of health care.



A stress risk assessment is a systematic method of recognizing and assessing factors that cause employee stress related to the work. Employers have a legitimate duty to protect workers from occupational stress by doing and acting on a risk assessment. The benefits of workplace stress management are fairly obvious. The quality of employees' working life will be better; their productivity and morale will boost; their attendance levels go up and the absence of sickness will go down-all of this can be achieved with stress management programs.



As more businesses understand the impact of the wellness of workers on the performance of corporations, more employers have incorporated various physical activities into their corporate wellness programs. Yoga has long been known to provide many mental and physical benefits and is finding its way into the workforce increasingly. Yoga poses and meditation will help to clear this mental clutter away, helping the workers become more alert, concentrated, and efficient. Yoga also enhances the distribution of blood within the brain and increases brain function. In addition, yoga and meditation can teach employees to have a directed, focused mind.



Based on Activity Type, the market is segmented into Indoor and Outdoor. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Large Scale Organizations, Medium Scale Organizations and Small Scale Organizations. Based on Service, the market is segmented into Stress Assessment, Yoga & Meditation, Resilience Training, Progress Tracking Metrics and Other Services. Based on Delivery Mode, the market is segmented into Personal Fitness Trainers, Meditation Specialists, Individual Counselors and Other Delivery Mode. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Companies Profiled

CVS Health Corporation (ActiveHealth Management, Inc.)

Fitbit, Inc.

Asset Health Inc.

ComPsych Corporation

CuraLinc Healthcare LLC

Marino Wellness LLC

Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC

Wellsource, Inc.

Sol Wellness

Central Corporate Wellness Pte. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Global Workplace Stress Management Market by Activity Type



Chapter 4. Global Workplace Stress Management Market by End User



Chapter 5. Global Workplace Stress Management Market by Service



Chapter 6. Global Workplace Stress Management Market by Delivery Mode



Chapter 7. Global Workplace Stress Management Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



