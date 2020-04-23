World Markets for Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) 2017-2028 - Increase in Dependency on Renewable Energy Resources, Emergence of Smart Grids
Apr 23, 2020, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in dependency on renewable energy resources, rising investments in transmission network, and emergence of smart grids.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increase in Dependency on Renewable Energy Resources
3.1.2 Rising Investments in Transmission Network
3.1.3 Emergence of Smart Grids
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, By Generation Type
4.1 First Generation
4.2 Second Generation
5 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, By Function
5.1 Transmission Capacity
5.2 Voltage Control
5.3 Harmonic Suppression
5.4 Network Stabilization
6 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, By Components
6.1 Phase Shifting Transformers
6.2 Protection and Control Systems
6.3 Surge Arresters
6.4 General Lighting Service Switchgear
6.5 Power Electronic Devices
6.5.1 Thyristors
6.5.2 Reactors
6.5.3 Capacitor Banks
7 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, By Compensation Type
7.1 Series Compensation
7.1.1 Thyristor Series Capacitor
7.1.2 Fixed Series Capacitor
7.2 Shunt Compensation
7.2.1 Static Compensator (Statcom)
7.2.2 Static Var Compensation (SVC)
7.3 Combined Compensation
8 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, By Voltage
8.1 > 660 kV
8.2 > 220 kV to 660 kV
8.3 132 kV to 220 kV
9 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, By Application
9.1 Dynamic
9.1.1 Dynamic Voltage Control
9.1.2 Transient Stability Enhancement
9.1.3 Power System Interconnection
9.1.4 Oscillation Damping
9.1.5 Simple Sequence Repeat (SSR) Elimination
9.2 Steady State
9.2.1 Available Transfer Capability (ATC) Improvement
9.2.2 Loading Margin Improvement
9.2.3 Reactive Power and Voltage Control
9.2.4 Congestion Management
9.2.5 Power Flow Balancing and Control
9.3 Other Applications
10 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, By End User
10.1 Railways
10.2 Smart Grid
10.3 Renewables
10.3.1 Solar
10.3.2 Wind
10.3.3 Offshore
10.3.4 Onshore
10.4 Metal & Mining Industries
10.5 Utilities
10.6 Industrial
10.7 Oil & Gas
11 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East
11.5 Latin America
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
12 Key Player Activities
12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.3 Product Launch & Expansions
12.4 Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
13.1 Siemens
13.2 ABB
13.3 General Electric (GE)
13.4 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
13.5 Mitsubishi Electric
13.6 NR Electric
13.7 Comsys
13.8 American Superconductor
13.9 Rongxin Power Engineering Ltd. (RXPE)
13.10 Quanta Technology
13.11 Merus Power Dynamics Oy
13.12 Hyosung Heavy Industries
13.13 Infineon
13.14 Sieyuan Electric Co. Ltd.
13.15 Ingeteam Power Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8t9bzb
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
