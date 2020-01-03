World Markets for Powertrain Sensors, Forecast to 2027 - Increasing Adoption of Vehicles Equipped with Modern ICE Drivetrain and HEVs are Anticipated to Trigger Growth
Jan 03, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Powertrain Sensor Market by Sensor Type for ICE Vehicle (Position, Pressure, Speed, Temperature), Sensor Type for EV (Position, Temperature, Current, Voltage), Propulsion, Powertrain Subsystem, Vehicle Type, EV Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global powertrain sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% to reach USD 24.7 billion by 2027, from an estimated USD 19.8 billion in 2019.
The market comprises major manufacturers such as Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hella (Germany), Texas Instruments (US), and Aptiv (UK). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Increasing adoption of vehicles equipped with modern ICE drivetrain and HEVs are anticipated to trigger the growth of the powertrain sensor market.
Increasing adoption of powertrain sensors required for better fuel economy and decrease in carbon emissions are the primary enablers for the growth of the powertrain sensor market. However, decreasing price of powertrain sensors would restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Other powertrain sensors segment is the largest sensor type for ICE vehicles segment during the forecast period.
Other powertrain sensors include important sensors like oxygen sensor (lambda sensor), NOx sensor, and fuel level sensors. These sensors are costlier than other sensors in a powertrain. There is no alternative to these sensors. Hence, other powertrain sensors dominate the powertrain sensor market for ICE vehicles.
Light-duty vehicle segment is expected to dominate the powertrain sensor market.
Each light-duty vehicle is installed with the powertrain sensors for keeping an eye on proper operations of powertrain subsystems. OEMs are customizing/tuning powertrain sensors for their respective vehicle models. Considering the availability of customization in vehicles, people are also willing to go for such vehicle offerings. This is the reason for the growth of the light-duty vehicle market in every region.
Latin America is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Most of Tier I and Tier II suppliers and OEMs are focusing on the Latin American automotive market. Countries in Latin America are becoming self-dependent and economically strong. The production of vehicles in this region is increasing. People in these countries are also looking out for vehicles with more features. This is the reason for the growth of the Latin American powertrain sensor market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Industry Overview
6 Market Overview
6.1 Drivers: Powertrain Sensor Market
6.2 Restraints: Powertrain Sensor Market
6.3 Opportunities: Powertrain Sensor Market
6.4 Challenges: Powertrain Sensor Market
6.5 Impact Analysis: Powertrain Sensor
7 Powertrain Sensor Market, By Sensor Type for ICE Vehicle
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Temperature Sensor
7.3 Pressure Sensor
7.4 Speed Sensor
7.5 Position Sensor
7.6 Other Powertrain Sensors
8 Powertrasin Sensor Market, By Electric Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Position Sensor
8.3 Current Sensor
8.4 Voltage Sensor
8.5 Temperature Sensor
9 Powertrain Sensor Market, By Powertrain Sub-System
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Engine
9.2.1 Engine Coolant Temperature Sensor
9.2.2 Engine Oil Temperature Sensor
9.2.3 Engine Oil Pressure Sensor
9.2.4 Fuel Rail Pressure Sensor
9.2.5 Throttle Position Sensor
9.2.6 Camshaft Position Sensor
9.2.7 Crankshaft Position Sensor
9.2.8 Fuel Level Sensor
9.3 Drivetrain
9.3.1 Transmission Oil Temperature Sensor
9.3.2 Brake Vaccum Pressure Sensor
9.3.3 Transmission Input Speed Sensor
9.3.4 Transmission Output Speed Sensor
9.3.5 Vehicle Speed Sensor
9.4 Exhaust
9.4.1 Manifold Air Temperature Sensor
9.4.2 Egr Position Sensor
9.4.3 Oxygen Sensor
9.4.4 Nox Sensor
9.4.5 Map Sensor
10 Powertrain Sensor Market, By Propulsion Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 ICE Vehicle
10.3 Electric Vehicle
11 Powertrain Sensor Market, By ICE Vehicle
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Light Duty Vehicle
11.3 Heavy Duty Vehicle
12 Powertrain Sensor Market, By Electric Vehicle
12.1 Introduction
12.2 BEV
12.3 HEV
12.4 FCEV
13 Powertrain Sensor Market, By Region
13.1 Regional Landscape
13.2 Asia Pacific
13.2.1 China
13.2.2 Japan
13.2.3 South Korea
13.2.4 India
13.2.5 Thailand
13.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 France
13.3.3 Spain
13.3.4 UK
13.3.5 Russia
13.3.6 Turkey
13.3.8 Rest of Europe
13.4 North America
13.4.1 US
13.4.2 Canada
13.4.3 Mexico
13.5 Rest Of the World
13.5.1 Brazil
13.5.1 Iran
13.5.3 Others
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Markint Ranking Analysis
14.3 Competitive Situations & Trends
14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.4.1 Visionary Leaders
14.4.2 Innovators
14.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
14.4.4 Emerging Companies
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Robert Bosch
15.2 Continental
15.3 Aptiv
15.4 ZF
15.5 Denso
15.6 Texas Instruments
15.7 Renesas
15.8 Valeo
15.9 Hella
15.1 NXP
15.11 Allegro Microsystems LLC
15.12 Amphenol Corporation
15.13 AMS AG
15.15 CTS Corporation
15.15 Littlefuse
15.15 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
15.17 TE Connectivity
15.18 Sensata Technologies
15.19 Leon Electronics
15.2 Semitec Corporation
