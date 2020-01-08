World Markets for Proton & Proton Beam Therapy in Cancer, 2018-2019 & 2024 - Comprehensive Analysis, Market Forecasts, and Sales
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proton Therapy in Cancer: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Proton Therapy in Cancer: Global Markets provides a comprehensive analysis of the proton therapy market in global context, including market forecasts and sales through 2024.
The report analyzes the market by segmenting it into the various types of room types (single-room and multi-room). The end-user markets focus on hospitals, proton therapy centers, and others. This study surveys the proton therapy market according to various types of cancers (by application) i.e. pediatric cancers, base of skull treatment, central nervous system, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, sarcomas, lung cancer, and others.
The market of proton therapy is also assessed in all the geographic regions including North America, Europe and Emerging markets. The Emerging markets include countries like India, China, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, etc.
The study features new developments and patents boosting the growth of this market in the global context. A list of leading proton therapy centers, their locations, and other details are also provided.
The report provides comprehensive profiles of market players in the industry. Industry structure chapter focuses on the changing market trends, leading vendors, their market shares and product offerings. This chapter also covers the mergers and acquisitions and any other collaborations or partnerships that happened during the evaluation period of this report that are expected to shape the industry.
The factors such as strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities that are expected to play a role in the proton therapy market are evaluated in detail.
The report includes:
- A comprehensive overview of the global markets for proton therapy or proton beam therapy (PBT) in cancer treatment
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Coverage of historical data; effectiveness, clinical benefits and side effects (for treating malignancies) of proton technology; and key role plays across various cancers
- Retrospective study outlining difference between proton-based therapy and conventional intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), cost effectiveness for specific patients such as children, and clinical advances in hematology and oncology
- Assessment of recent breakthroughs, current R&D activities, rapid technological advances in PBT, expanding utilization of image-guided proton therapy, and latest trends related to this field of clinical research
- Patent review and new developments in PBT technologies
- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Elekta Instrument AB, Hitachi, Ltd., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Pronova Solutions, Llc, Protom International, Raysearch Laboratories Ab and Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Key Highlights of the Report
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- History of Proton Therapy
- Principles of Proton Therapy
- Proton Therapy Technology
- Particle Accelerator
- Beam Transport System
- Beam Delivery System
- Proton Delivery Techniques
- Patient Positioning Systems
- Treatment Rooms
- Treatment Planning in Proton Therapy
- Treatment Planning Software
- Side Effects of Proton Therapy
- Technical Limitations of Proton Therapy
- Uncertainty in dose distribution:
- Correct patient positioning:
- Differing values of RBE:
- Role of Proton Therapy Across Various Cancers
- Pediatric Cancer
- Base of Skull Tumors
- Central Nervous System (CNS) Cancer
- Head and Neck Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Others (Gastrointestinal Cancer, Cancer of Connective Tissues and Bone or Sarcomas, Breast Cancer)
- Regulations Affecting Proton Therapy Systems
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Market by Room Type
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Market Shares
- Market by Technology Type
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Market Shares
- Accelerators Market
- Beam Delivery Systems Market
- Treatment Planning Software Market
- Services Market
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region
- Insurance and Reimbursement for Proton Therapy
- North America
- Europe
- Emerging Markets
- Market by Region
- Market Revenue
- Market Shares
- Single Room Proton Therapy Market
- Market Revenue
- Multi-Room Proton Therapy Market
- Market Revenue
- Accelerators Market
- Market Revenue
- Market Shares
- Cyclotrons
- Market Revenue
- Synchrotrons
- Market Revenue
- Beam Delivery Systems Market
- Market Revenue
- Market Shares
- Isocentric Gantries
- Market Revenue
- Fixed Beam Systems
- Market Revenue
- Treatment Planning Software Market
- Market Revenue
- Market Shares
- Services Market
- Market Revenue
- Market Shares
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User
- Market Analysis by End-Users
- Market Revenue
- End-Users by Region
- Proton Therapy Centers
- Hospitals
- Universities
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Market Analysis by Applications
- Market Revenue
- Market Share
- Prostate Cancer
- Market Revenue
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Head and Neck Cancer
- Central Nervous System (CNS) Cancer
- Base of Skull Cancer
- Pediatric Cancer
- Other Cancers
Chapter 8 Industry Structure
- Proton Therapy Rooms
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Leading Manufacturers/Suppliers in the Global Proton Therapy Market
- Accelerators
- Beam Delivery Systems
- Treatment Planning Software
- Services
Chapter 9 Clinical Trials in Proton Therapy
- Clinical Trials by Type of Cancer
- Clinical Trials by Status of the Study
- Clinical Trials by Country
- Clinical Trials by Sponsor/Collaborator
Chapter 10 Proton Therapy Centers and Patient Volume
- Struggle for Proton Therapy Centers
- Fight Back for Proton Therapy Centers
- Proton Therapy Centers in North America
- Proton Therapy Centers in European Union
- Proton Therapy Centers in Other Regions
- Patient Treatment Volume
- Top 10 PTCs in the U.S. and Outside U.S.
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Patents by Year
- Patents by Type
- Patents by Company
- Patents by Country
- Patents by Assignee
Chapter 12 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Strengths of Proton Therapy Market
- Growing Incidence of Cancer
- Technological Advances in Proton Therapy
- Growing Clinical Evidence
- Challenges for Proton Therapy Market
- Requirement of Skilled Labor
- Cost of Equipment and Facilities
- Reimbursement Policies
- Difficulty in Enrollment in Clinical Trials
- Opportunities for Proton Therapy Market
- Emerging Markets
- Improvement in Reimbursement Policies
- Improvement in Technology
- Threats for Proton Therapy Market
- Competing Technologies
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Elekta Instrument AB
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Ion Beam Applications SA (IBA)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Mevion Medical Systems Inc.
- Pronova Solutions LLC
- Protom International
- Raysearch Laboratories AB
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Varian Medical Systems Inc.
