World Mental Health Day; Bestselling Author/CEO Urges Self-Care for Pandemic Relief

Bestselling author and international speaker Kevin Guest is urging everyone to reset during the pandemic with mindful steps that can make a difference.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest

"Some people thought the pandemic wouldn't last this long. Others are predicting it will last until 2025," said Kevin Guest, Chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA). "Regardless, we need even more self-care to make it through, to ascend higher and to help others."

From a lifetime of experiences outlined in his bestseller, "All the Right Reasons, 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony," Guest shares key steps to maintain effective self-care during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Getting 7-9 hours of sleep each day, listening to your body on timing to eat nutritious food, and dedicating yourself to regular exercise are the first areas of focus for self-care," said Guest. "Doing just that much will bring a noticeable sense of balance and harmony."

Studies show people spend an average of 4.2 hours per day in apps, which works counter to finding personal balance and calmness.

"Nearly everyone is suffering from fatigue with endless virtual meetings that fill our days and devices that pull us into our screens for hours on end," he said. "We've found that today is the time to unplug, minimize screen time, be more mindful of how long we're on devices, and look up to engage with other people, nature and things around us."

If a person feels anxiety over device separation, Guest recommends they talk to someone.

"Whether it's a professional therapist or trusted friends, they can help us see a new perspective and rekindle healthy hobbies, such as walking around parks, rivers or lakes," Guest said.

Raised in Montana on beautiful Flathead Lake, Guest knows the calming influence of nature.





"I learned firsthand that spending time in nature is therapeutic. It is obvious we are natural beings and while in such surroundings, we can almost feel ourselves uniting with nature," he said. "Look at this step as an escape, even for an hour, to fields and mountains, which can enrich our soul and quickly bring back balance and harmony.

"Doing simple acts like these gets us away from the crowds and allows us to spend solitude time to think and take personal inventory. That level of solitude time will likely become your favorite time of the week."

Designed to help others find balance, All the Right Reasons reveals 12 principles for living a life in harmony. All proceeds from sales of the bestseller are aimed at feeding two million meals to hungry children. Available on Amazon, the book provides 40 meals for each single purchase.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

World Mental Health Day is an international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma. It was first celebrated in 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health, a global mental health organization with members in more than 150 countries.

