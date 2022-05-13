World Metabolomics Services Market Industry Report 2022-2035, by Area of Application, Type of Metabolomics Service Offered, Type of Metabolome Profiling Technique Used, Type of End User and Key Geographies

DUBLIN, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metabolomics Services Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the metabolomics services market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in providing metabolomics services.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies offering metabolomics services to various organizations, including research / academic institutes, pharma / biotech firms and CROs, along with analysis based on various relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

Profiles of various prominent players that are currently engaged in offering metabolomics services.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked between several stakeholders engaged in providing metabolomic services, during the period 2014-2022, covering research agreements, R&D agreements, commercialization agreements, metabolomics data sharing agreements, acquisitions, service alliances, product development agreements and other agreements.

An insightful framework depicting the implementation of several advanced tools and technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, block chain, cloud computing, deep learning, machine learning and quantum computing, at different stages of a metabolomics study, which can assist service providers in addressing existing unmet needs.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for metabolomics services market in the next 13 years.

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Oliver Schimts (Head of Metabolome Data Science, BASF Metabolome Solutions)

Manoj Kumar (Indian Representative - Eroth Technologies, biocrates life sciences)

(Indian Representative - Eroth Technologies, biocrates life sciences) Bernhard Drotleff (Scientific Officer, European Molecular Biology Laboratory)

(Scientific Officer, European Molecular Biology Laboratory) Morten Danielsen (Chief Executive Officer, MS-Omics)

(Chief Executive Officer, MS-Omics) Gilbert Skorski (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phylogene)

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in providing metabolomics services?

Which metabolomics services are most commonly offered by service providers engaged in this market?

What is the relative competitiveness of metabolomics service providers?

What types of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What is the likely performance enhancement value upon integrating novel tools / technologies in metabolomics studies?

Which key market trends and driving factors are likely to impact the growth of the metabolomics services market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Introduction to Metabolomics

3.3. Steps Involved in a Metabolomics Study

3.4. Approaches Used for Metabolomics Analysis

3.5. Applications of Metabolomics

3.6. Challenges Related to Metabolomics

3.7. Need for Outsourcing Metabolomics Operations

3.8. Concluding Remarks



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Metabolomics Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. Metabolomics Service Providers: Industry Players

4.4. Metabolomics Service Providers: Non-Industry Players



5. KEY INSIGHTS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters and Type of Service Provider

5.3. Analysis by Company / Organization Size and Type of Service Provider

5.4. Analysis by Area of Application and Company / Organization Size

5.5. Analysis by Type of Metabolome Profiling Technique Used and Type of Biological Sample Analyzed

5.6. Analysis by Type of Metabolome Profiling Technique Used and Area of Application

5.7. Analysis by Year of Establishment, Company / Organization Size, Number of Metabolomics Service(s) Offered and Region

5.8. Analysis by Company / Organization Size, Region, Type of Metabolomics Service(s) Offered, Type of Metabolome Profiling Technique Used and Area of Application



6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Key Assumptions and Parameters

6.3. Methodology



7. COMPANY PROFILES

biocrates life sciences

Creative Proteomics

DNA Xperts

Eremid Research Services

Human Metabolome Technologies (HMT)

Metabo Profile

Metabolon

MS-Omics

Novelgene Technologies

Synbio Technologies

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Metabolomics Service Providers: Partnerships and Collaborations



9. VALUE CREATION FRAMEWORK: A STRATEGIC GUIDE TO ADDRESS UNMET NEED IN METABOLOMICS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Unmet Need in Metabolomics

9.3. Sensitivity and Selectivity: Key Tools and Technologies

9.4. Data Processing: Key Tools and Technologies



10. MARKET FORECAST

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Metabolomics Services Market, 2022-2035

10.4. Metabolomics Services Market: Analysis by Area of Application, 2022 and 2035

10.5. Metabolomics Services Market: Analysis by Type of Metabolomics Service Offered, 2022 and 2035

10.6. Metabolomics Services Market: Analysis by Type of Metabolome Profiling Technique Used, 2022 and 2035

10.7. Metabolomics Services Market: Analysis by Type of End User, 2022 and 2035

10.8. Metabolomics Services Market: Analysis by Key Geographical Regions, 2022 and 2035

