World Metal Statistics 2020: Production and Consumption Data for Aluminium, Copper, Lead, Nickel, Tin and Zinc

"World Metal Statistics 2020" is a monthly report which includes the latest production, consumption and trade of major non-ferrous metals, listed on a country by country basis.

Chapters for aluminium, copper, lead, nickel, tin and zinc contain world pages for mine and refined production, consumption of the refined metal, trade and stocks. There are individual country pages for the major producers and/or traders of these metals. Antimony, cadmium, gold, molybdenum and silver are also featured.

Reports on daily prices and monthly/annual averages for aluminium, copper, lead, nickel, tin, silver and gold are also included.



Accessible online, using unique login details, you will be notified when the latest edition is available and be able to view and compare to the previous editions. The World Metal Statistics Yearbook is included with the subscription.

