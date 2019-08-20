World Metamaterials Technologies Market Forecast to 2026 with Comprehensive Company Profiling

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metamaterials Technologies - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Metamaterials Technologies Market is growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

Increase in variety of design functionalities and rising wireless communication services are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of synthesization of metamaterials is restraining the market growth.

Based on the type, the acoustic metamaterials segment has acquired considerable growth during the forecast period due to the product demand for applications in sound frameworks, sonar advances, heat exchangers, soundproofing coatings, vibration-dampers, and thermal insulators. By Geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increased funding by the European Commission on research and development on the market, mostly in solar and optics applications.

Some of the key players profiled in the Metamaterials Technologies market include Metamagnetics, Medical Wireless Sensing (MediWiSe), Luminus Devices, Kymeta Corporation, Inframat Corporation, Fractal Antenna Systems (FRACTAL), Fianium, Evolv Technology, Echodyne Corporation, Colossal Storage Corporation, Applied EM and Alight Technologies ApS.

