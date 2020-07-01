World Methanol Industry Report 2020, Featuring Key Players BASF SE, BP Plc, China National Coal Group, Eastman Chemical Company and Total SA

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Methanol Industry 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is going to be unprecedented and hit every industry imaginable. The global methanol industry is also not going to escape the impact of this looming economic crisis. With analysts worldwide cutting the growth forecast for Asia-Pacific, which has traditionally been the biggest methanol market globally, the projection for the global methanol market is going to take a hit, with the market now expected to grow only at a compounded annual growth rate of 4 percent. The impact of the coronavirus will no doubt also be felt in China, one of the leading methanol markets in the world.



In the post-COVID world, the increasing use of methanol across various end-use segments including alternative fuels and acetic acid is now expected to be driving the market growth. Asia-Pacific still continues to represent the largest as well as the fastest growing regional market for methanol worldwide, though the impact of the pandemic and a slowed down economy through the region will surely have an impact.



As the chemical, agricultural, construction and automobile industries restart their businesses and emerge from the clutches of the novel coronavirus, markets are hoping that an increased usage of the chemical in various end-use segments including alternative fuels, acetic acid, pharmaceuticals, and fuel cells among others will continue to encourage the growth of the methanol industry worldwide.



In the coming years, methanol-based fuel cells represent one of the promising sectors for the market. Initially, methanol-based fuel cells were aimed at automotive purposes. Preliminary uses are likely to remain in transportable power generation such as for laptops, cell phones, and digital cameras. The application of fuel cells in customer electronics should also continue getting encouragement in the form of many countries including the US permitting travelers to bring fuel cell cartridges along with them.



The usage of methanol for fuel purposes is still poised to create additional opportunities for the market in the coming years, though to what extent the growth happens will depend a lot on how various markets come out from the impact of the pandemic.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Key Takeaways

1.2 Report Coverage

1.3 Research Methodology



Chapter 1: Global Methanol Industry



1. What is Methanol?

2. Global Methanol Industry

3. Global Methanol Industry: Pricing Models

4. Impacts on the Global Methanol Industry

5. Competition in the Global Methanol Industry



Chapter 2: Methanol Industry in Asia Pacific



1. Methanol Industry in Asia Pacific

2. Methanol Industry in China

3. Methanol Industry in India

4. Methanol Industry in Japan

5. Methanol Industry in Malaysia

6. Methanol Industry in Singapore

7. Methanol Industry in South Korea

8. Methanol Industry in Taiwan

9. Methanol Industry in Thailand



Chapter 3: Methanol Industry in Europe



1. Methanol Industry in Europe

2. Methanol Industry in Belgium

3. Methanol Industry in France

4. Methanol Industry in Germany

5. Methanol Industry in Italy

6. Methanol Industry in Poland

7. Methanol Industry in Spain

8. Methanol Industry in Russia

9. Methanol Industry in the UK



Chapter 4: Methanol Industry in Middle East & Africa



1. Methanol Industry in Middle East & Africa

2. Methanol Industry in Iran

3. Methanol Industry in Saudi Arabia



Chapter 5: Methanol Industry in North America



1. Methanol Industry in North America

2. Methanol Industry in Canada

3. Methanol Industry in the US



Chapter 6: Methanol Industry in South America



1. Methanol Industry in South America

2. Methanol Industry in Argentina

3. Methanol Industry in Brazil

4. Methanol Industry in Mexico



Chapter 7: Major Industry Players



Chapter 8: Conclusion



Companies Mentioned



BASF SE

BP Plc

China National Coal Group

China Risun Coal Chemical Limited

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation

Duke Energy Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers

JSC Togliattiazot

Linde AG

LyondellBasell Industries

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.

Petroleos Mexicanos

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (PETRONAS)

Praxair Inc

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

Repsol SA

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Terra Industries Inc/CF Industries

Total SA

Yunnan Ruiqi Chemical Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/egeyo8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

