World Military & Commercial Drone Market Insights, 2020-2025 - Emerging Opportunities are Developing for UAV Fleet Management and UAV Solutions-as-a-Service

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military and Commercial Drone Market by Technology, Product, Segment, and Verticals 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the commercial and military drones market including enabling technologies, solutions, applications, and services.



The report assesses the market outlook and provides detailed forecasts for revenue and deployment globally, regionally, and within major countries through 2025. It includes analysis and forecasts by drone type, application, and solutions by industry vertical. It also includes an assessment of the managed drone fleet services market with forecasts through 2025.

An aerial drone (unmanned aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle or UAV) is any aircraft that operates without direct human intervention from within or on the aircraft. The global drone market is comprised largely of commercial and military applications. Leading companies such as Amazon are planning the widespread use of UAVs for retail delivery and related logistics. Drones are also anticipated to be used extensively in public safety including law enforcement, search, and rescue operations. In addition, commercial drone services companies are anticipated to make a big impact on enterprise and industrial business operations.



Some of the other major non-military verticals and use cases served by UAV/Drone include Civil Infrastructure, Construction, Mining and Extraction (Oil & Gas, Timber, etc.), Precision Agriculture, Public Safety (Law Enforcement, Emergency Response & Search and Rescue), Surveying and Mapping, Utilities (Electricity, Gas, etc.). Military applications include various offensive and defensive applications as well as homeland security solutions.



The commercial drone market segment comprises hardware, software, and services. By way of example, drone hardware includes fixed-wing drones, rotary bland drones, nano-drones, and hybrid drones. Commercial drone market segments assessed include Energy and Propulsion, Automation Systems, Collision Avoidance Systems, Cyber Security, On-board (distributed) Data Processing, and Distributed Communications (communication data links and radio).



The introduction of 5G and expansion of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) infrastructure is anticipated to be a major catalyst for expanded and richer UAV/Drone use cases. Greater capacity and significantly lower latency afforded by 5G and MEC enable improved control and more sustainable flight as well as a wealth of new applications and services. This will be the case especially in industrial automation environments involving outdoor facilities as well as enterprise asset support services such as monitoring, inspection, and surveilance.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Drone Overview

2.2 Drone Use Cases and Value

2.3 Drone Technologies



3. Drone Applications in Industry Verticals

3.1 Package Delivery

3.2 Imaging

3.3 Security

3.4 Search and Rescue

3.5 Fire Fighting

3.6 Military/Defense



4. Industry and Defense UAV Market Forecast 2020-2025

4.1 Global Market Revenue Forecasts 2020-2025

4.1.1 Global Drone Market Size

4.1.2 Global Commercial Drone or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Size

4.1.3 Commercial Drone Market by Segments

4.1.4 Commercial Drones Market by Types of Product

4.1.5 Commercial Drones Market by Technology

4.1.6 Commercial Drones Market by Application Vertical

4.2 Regional Drone Market Revenue Forecasts 2020-2025

4.2.1 Commercial Drones Market by Geographic Region

4.2.2 North America Commercial Drones Market by Country

4.2.3 Europe Commercial Drones Market by Country

4.2.4 Asia Pacific Commercial Drones Market by Country

4.2.5 Latin America Commercial Drones Market by Country

4.2.6 Middle East & Africa Commercial Drones Market by Country

4.3 Drone Revenue Forecasts by Country 2020-2025

4.3.1 USA Revenue Forecast

4.3.2 Canada Revenue Forecast

4.3.3 Mexico Revenue Forecast

4.3.4 UK Revenue Forecast

4.3.5 Germany Revenue Forecast

4.3.6 France Revenue Forecast

4.3.7 Italy Revenue Forecast

4.3.8 China Revenue Forecast

4.3.9 Japan Revenue Forecast

4.3.10 India Revenue Forecast

4.3.11 Australia Revenue Forecast

4.3.12 New Zealand Revenue Forecast

4.3.13 Brazil Revenue Forecast

4.3.14 UAE Revenue Forecast

4.3.15 Qatar Revenue Forecast

4.3.16 South Africa Revenue Forecast

4.4 Global Drone Unit Shipment Forecasts 2020-2025

4.4.1 Global Drone Unit Shipments

4.4.2 Global Commercial Drone Unit Shipment

4.4.3 Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Product Category

4.4.4 Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Technology

4.4.5 Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Application Vertical

4.5 Regional Unit Shipment Forecast

4.5.1 Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Geographic Region

4.5.2 North America Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Country

4.5.3 Europe Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Country

4.5.4 Asia Pacific Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Country

4.5.5 Latin America Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Country

4.5.6 Middle East & Africa Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Country

4.6 Drone Unit Shipment Forecasts by Country 2020-2025

4.6.1 USA Unit Forecast

4.6.2 Canada Unit Forecast

4.6.3 Mexico Unit Forecast

4.6.4 UK Unit Forecast

4.6.5 Germany Unit Forecast

4.6.6 France Unit Forecast

4.6.7 Italy Unit Forecast

4.6.8 China Unit Forecast

4.6.9 Japan Unit Forecast

4.6.10 India Unit Forecast

4.6.11 Australia Unit Forecast

4.6.12 New Zealand Unit Forecast

4.6.13 Brazil Unit Forecast

4.6.14 UAE Unit Forecast

4.6.15 Qatar Unit Forecast

4.6.16 South Africa Unit Forecast

4.7 Drone-Enabled Service Forecast

4.8 Drone Pricing Forecast



5. Drone as a Service Markets 2020-2027

5.1 Global Drone as a Service Market 2020-2027

5.2 Drone as a Service Applications 2020-2027

5.3 Drone as a Service in Leading Industries 2020-2027

5.4 Drone as a Service by Region 2020-2027

5.4.1 North America Drone as a Service Markets by Country 2020-2027

5.4.2 South America Drone as a Service Markets by Country 2020-2027

5.4.3 Europe Drone Markets by Country 2020-2027

5.4.4 APAC Drone Markets by Country 2020-2027

5.4.5 MEA Drone as a Service Markets by Country 2020-2027



6. Conclusions and Recommendations



7. Appendices

7.1 Drone Classifications

7.1.1 Ready-to-Fly (RTF)

7.1.2 Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS)

7.1.3 Heavy Drones

7.2 Drone Technologies

7.2.1 Aerodynamics Designs

7.2.2 VTOL Configurations

7.2.3 Hybrids

7.2.4 Power Supply



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eg1m23

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

