World Molecular Diagnostics Tests Market Report 2022: Next-Generation Sequencing on the Rise

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Market for Molecular Diagnostics Tests, 11th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, our industry experts and top analysts assess the current positions of this complex market, which has an estimated value of more than $21 billion.

The report provides marketing sizing and forecasts for in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) over a five-year period.

This data publication has become an indispensable tool in clinical healthcare medicine and assesses the business opportunity, new product introductions, and rapid changes in several areas of this industry, including:

Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics (COVID-19, Hepatitis, HIV, Respiratory, STI, Others)

Cancer Molecular Diagnostic Markets (Blood-based and Tissue-based)

Genetic Molecular Diagnostic Markets (SNPs, Inherited, NIPT, Other)

Blood Banking Molecular Diagnostics Markets

Transplantation Molecular Diagnostic Markets

Regional Molecular Diagnostics Markets ( North America , Europe , Asia , Global)

Molecular diagnostics proved their value during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the heavily competitive market in 2022 demonstrates that market leaders need to anticipate quick and rapid changes.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Molecular Diagnostics Market (w COVID-19 and w/out COVID-19, 2021 ($B)

Hundreds of PCR Tests on the Market, U.S. Labs Settle on a Few

COVID-19 Molecular Testing Market, First Half-Year 2020, Full Year 2020, and Q 2021 ($M)

Estimated COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Revenue, Q1 2020-Q1 2021 COVID-19 Market

EMERGING TRENDS

Automation

Market-Available Molecular POC Diagnostic Platforms Molecular Point of Care

Next-Generation Sequencing on the Rise

LDT Regulation and COVID-19

Reimbursement Environment

Thermo and Qiagen Merger

Complementary diagnostic products offered by Thermo Fisher , Qiagen

, Qiagen CRISPR, Sequencing and COVID-19

THE GLOBAL MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET IN THE ERA OF COVID-19

Non-COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Market, 2020-2026 ($M)

CHAPTER 2: COVID-19 MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC MARKET ANALYSIS

MAJOR IVD PLAYERS SEE BRISK COVID-19 TEST SALES

COVID-19 Molecular Detection Tests from Major Suppliers

COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Monthly Volume

COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Monthly Test Volume

COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Revenues by Region Estimated: North America , Europe , APAC, ROW, LATAM, World, Q1 2020-Q1 2021 (in $)

, , APAC, ROW, LATAM, World, Q1 2020-Q1 2021 (in $) COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Shares by Region Estimated: North America , Europe , APAC, ROW, LATAM, World, 2020-Q1 2021 (%)

, , APAC, ROW, LATAM, World, 2020-Q1 2021 (%) COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Estimated Revenue by Region

COVID-19 Revenue Shares by Region

NORTH AMERICA

COVID-19 Tests, North America (early June 2021 )

(early ) USA - New Cases per Day

- New Cases per Day USA Daily Testing Volume

Daily Testing Volume Canada - New Cases per Day

- New Cases per Day Canada Daily Testing Volume

EUROPE

APAC

LATIN AMERICA

REST-OF-WORLD

COVID TESTING MARKET COMPUTATION METHODOLOGY

TEST VENDORS

Other PCR Tests Products on the Market

TESTING TRENDS, RECOMMENDATIONS, AND CONSENSUS TAKING SHAPE

CHAPTER 3: MARKETS FOR OTHER MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC TESTS

Molecular Diagnostic Market, 2021 and 2026 by Category ($M)

Molecular Diagnostic (non-COVID) Market, by Region 2021 ($M)

Molecular Diagnostics (non-COVID) Market by Region 2021 ($M)

RECENT PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS AND REGULATORY APPROVALS

Recent Product Introduction

Recent Regulatory Approvals and Related Announcements

INFECTIOUS DISEASES

Respiratory Diseases: COVID-19 Impact

Mycobacteria/Tuberculosis: Market and COVID-19 Impact

Product Developments

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs): Market and COVID-19 Impact

COVID as a hospital infection?

Vendors

Sexually Transmitted Infections: Market and COVID-19 Impact

Increased Vendor Activity in Molecular Trichomoniasis vaginalis (TV)

Hepatitis: COVID-19 Impact

New HCV Screening Guidelines

Selected Molecular Hepatitis Tests

HIV Market and COVID-19 Impact

Selected Molecular Test Products for HIV

NAT BLOOD SCREENING

COVID-19 Impact

Other Trends

Declining Blood Transfusions in Developed Markets

MOLECULAR HISTOLOGY AND CYTOLOGY DIAGNOSTICS

COVID-19 Impact

HPV

Eliminating HPV Threat? Lancet Public Health Study

COVID-19 Impact

Product Developments

MARKETS FOR MOLECULAR CANCER DIAGNOSTICS

Cancer Molecular Blood Markers - COVID-19 Impact

Other Trends

Liquid Biopsy

MOLECULAR TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS

COVID-19

Selected Innovations in the Field of Molecular Transplant Diagnostics

MOLECULAR INHERITED DISEASES DIAGNOSTICS

Inherited Diseases - COVID-19 Impact

Thrombophilia and Coagulation Markers

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

Promising NIPT Studies

Inherited Disease Tests

MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET DEALS, COLLABORATIONS, ACQUISITIONS

Selected Deals

CHAPTER 4: TRENDS TO WATCH - SEQUENCING, CRISPR, AUTOMATION SEQUENCING

Avoiding New Waves of Infection

COVID and NGS

NGS and Inherited Disease

NGS and Companion Diagnostics

Selected Clinical NGS Platforms in the Market

Outlook For NGS in Molecular Diagnostics

Percent of the MDX Market Revenues for Tests Using NGS 2020 and 2025

Evolving Informatics Solutions in Clinical Sequencing

Sample Preparation and Quality Control

LAB AUTOMATION AND MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS

Selected Automated Molecular Test Instrument Platforms

Selected FDA Declared EUA Tests

CRISPR AND MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS

CRISPR Innovations CRISPR and COVID-19

CHAPTER 5: COMPANY PROFILES

