World Motorsports Inc. Launches New Website

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Motorsports Inc., a boutique automotive shop in Los Angeles, launched their new website, https://world-motorsports.com/, at 1 PM PST. The site highlights their performance upgrade packages for luxury cars and their world-class wind tunnel dynamometer.

World Motorsports is made up of a dedicated team of professionals who cater to high-end turbocharged European vehicles. Their team is made up of seasoned people who have at least 20 years of experience each in the high-performance automotive space. Porsches, McLarens, Mercedes are all cars you will see at their Los Angeles shop.

World Motorsports' specialty is providing reliability and performance for fast cars. They craft solutions to safely and reliably get more power from your engine. That's where their performance upgrade packages come in—they are extremely reliable while producing guaranteed results. For example, take the Porsche 992 Lowering Springs Package. This performance package transforms your car's stance, making it aggressive and lower to the ground. It also maintains the smooth ride and improves handling. Each performance package provides a custom upgrade in both looks and power.

World Motorsports also boasts the most comprehensive chassis dynamometer in North America, which their customers enjoy using to test the improved performance of their cars. Customer Ryan C. shared, "I was super impressed with the dynamometer setup. I've never seen a dyno with multiple 3 to 5-foot diameter fans, and an entirely closed booth to create a wind-tunnel effect with as much airflow passing over the car as possible." World Motorsports offers the dyno for rent. Whether you need a place for your tuner to tune your car, or you're interested in doing development work on a project, their dyno is available to you.

