World MRSA Awareness Month - October, MRSA Infection Rates Soaring

MORRIS, Ill., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "MRSA must immediately become a top political priority as MRSA has made a roaring comeback in U.S. healthcare facilities", states Jeanine Thomas, founder of MRSA Survivors Network .

Recent U.S. hospital data from the last quarter of 2020 has shown a 34% increase in methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) from the previous year. Some states have seen shocking increases of MRSA infections as high as 80% (Arizona) and New Jersey with 99%. MRSA must become a priority by healthcare facilities. Patient safety must come first. Screening high- risk patients for MRSA is imperative.

Healthcare facilities have continued to underreport MRSA infection rates before COVID began in the United States and some healthcare facilities have stopped screening patients for MRSA.

World MRSA Awareness Month, October is an annual designated awareness campaign to raise awareness and draw critical attention to the global public health crisis. MRSA was first discovered sixty years ago on October of 1961. 'The MRSA Epidemic – A Call to Action' is this year's global theme for World MRSA Awareness Month.

MRSA Survivors Network is conducting a webinar for World MRSA Awareness Month to educate and raise awareness, Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 7pm Central Time US. No registration required. MRSA survivors will share their stories along with leading expert presentations.

Link - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86953096237?pwd=MGN4RHRPNC9hdWg4U1ZBSFRKRHJJZz09

There is a significant lack of transparency worldwide on MRSA infection rates and deaths. In the U.S., community-acquired MRSA (CA-MRSA) continues to increase. A worldwide surveillance system set up by the World Health Organization (WHO) is needed to track MRSA infection and death rates. The collected data must be published on a public website.

A bundled, comprehensive approach is needed for infection control in healthcare facilities for MRSA: active detection (using rapid testing), isolation, strict adherence to hand hygiene, decolonizing patients, decontamination of the environment and continue implementing a good stewardship program for antibiotics. A culture change within the healthcare industry and a strong commitment from the top in reducing MRSA infections is crucial to stop unnecessary deaths and needless pain and suffering.

Contracting MRSA is a dehumanizing experience for many patients and leaves lasting psychological scars, bankruptcy, loss of employment, loss of health insurance, homelessness, chronic disease, compromised immune system and a drastic reduction in the quality of life. MRSA victims feel stigmatized.

MRSA Survivors Network is a (501 c 3) nonprofit founded in 2003. It was the first patient advocacy organization in the U.S. to raise the alarm. Ms. Jeanine Thomas is the founder of World MRSA Day, World MRSA Awareness Month, International MRSA Testing Week and founder of the patient advocacy movement for MRSA and healthcare-acquired infections (HAI's) in the United States. She is a survivor of MRSA sepsis and C. difficile.

For information on how you can become a Corporate Sponsor (donations are tax deductible), organize an event, donate, volunteer and get involved to make a difference, contact us at: 815 710-5026 www.MRSAsurvivors.org [email protected] Twitter.com/MRSAsurvivors and at Facebook.com/MRSASurvivorsNetwork .

