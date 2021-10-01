World MRSA Day - October 2 Marks Sixty Years of the Ongoing MRSA Epidemic

MORRIS, Ill., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'The MRSA Epidemic - A Call to Action' is again this year's global theme for the 13th Annual World MRSA Day - World MRSA Awareness Month annual campaign. MRSA Survivors Network continues to raise the alarm concerning the ongoing global methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) epidemic in healthcare facilities and in the community.

World MRSA Day is October 2

With the onset of COVID-19, many healthcare facilities have suspended screening patients and reporting infection rates for MRSA. Recent studies have proven that MRSA infections have increased due to lack of screening patients in healthcare facilities. This means more needless pain and suffering and preventable deaths from MRSA.

Federal and state health departments must again focus on the ongoing MRSA epidemic and be finally committed to eradicating this virulent bacterium. Patients have survived COVID only to have succumbed to a healthcare-acquired MRSA infection.

Patricia Jevons, an UK microbiologist first saw MRSA under her microscope on October 2,1961 and World MRSA Day reminds the world of the genesis of MRSA. MRSA was allowed to go unchecked for decades and proliferated into the ongoing global epidemic that it is today. The true magnitude of deaths and infections from this preventable disease are unknown.

World MRSA Awareness Month, October Webinar

MRSA Survivors Network will be conducting a webinar on October 14, 2021, at 7:00pm CT to raise awareness and to educate the public and the healthcare industry on MRSA prevention. MRSA survivors will be sharing their personal stories along with experts sharing their knowledge on prevention of infections.

Gold Sponsor: Cepheid

An aggressive, comprehensive bundled approach to eradicating MRSA must be reinstated: screening all high- risk patients, strict hand hygiene, use of gloves and gowns, decontaminating the environment, decolonizing patients, prudent use of antibiotics and most important a corporate culture change with a commitment to patient safety.

Too many lives have been cut short, patients permanently disabled, bankrupt with loss of income – families are suffering. MRSA victims suffer in silence and still feel stigmatized. Everyone is at risk for a MRSA infection.

MRSA Survivors Network was the first patient/consumer advocacy organization in the U.S. (founded in 2003) to raise the alarm concerning MRSA and healthcare-acquired infections. Founder, Jeanine Thomas was infected with MRSA in 2000 in a Chicago hospital during ankle surgery and became critically ill with sepsis and the C. difficile.

www.MRSAsurvivors.org, Facebook.com/MRSASurvivorsNetwork

