World MRSA Day - the Ongoing Global MRSA Epidemic

MORRIS, Ill., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "MRSA must immediately become a top political priority, people are dying and suffering needlessly," states Jeanine Thomas, founder of World MRSA Day and MRSA Survivors Network. "Everyone is at risk for a methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection just as the public is at risk for COVID -19."

World MRSA Day - October 2 – World MRSA Awareness Month - October

World MRSA Day

The 12th Annual World MRSA Day, October 2 and World MRSA Awareness Month, October are designated annual awareness dates and draw critical attention to the global public health crisis. The ongoing MRSA Epidemic – A Call to Action is this year's global theme.

In the United States MRSA patients can become financially ruined, chronically ill, permanently disabled and receive zero support or assistance from the federal government. Approximately 85% of all MRSA infections are acquired in healthcare facilities. Federal public awareness and assistance programs must be funded and implemented that are similar to what HIV/AIDS patients have received.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to vastly under report MRSA infection rates in the United States and there is a significant lack of transparency worldwide. In the U.S., community-acquired MRSA (CA-MRSA) infection rates are increasing along with livestock-acquired MRSA (LA-MRSA). A worldwide surveillance system is needed through the World Health Organization (WHO) to track MRSA infection rates and rates published on a public website. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is an increasing major global health threat and this important issue must be addressed.

Healthcare facilities globally have increased decontamination of surfaces which helps in the spread of microbes, but now healthcare facilities must increase their screening of all high- risk patients for MRSA. Northern European countries have controlled MRSA to low numbers by screening patients for decades, yet surprisingly still the CDC does not recommend routine screening when there are over 300 evidence-based studies that support screening. The Veterans Health Administration has been screening their patients for MRSA since 2007 in all 150 facilities and reduced infections by over 80%.

A bundled, comprehensive approach is needed for infection control in healthcare facilities.

Active detection & isolation (ADI) using rapid testing and decontaminating the skin with chlorhexidine. Patients must be proactive and decontaminate their skin before any surgery.

Strict adherence to hand hygiene with continued training and monitoring.

Thorough decontamination of the environment using the latest technology.

Implementation of a good stewardship program for antibiotics with training.

MRSA Survivors Network was founded in 2003, the first patient/consumer advocacy organization in the U.S. to raise the alarm concerning MRSA and healthcare-acquired infections. They give support to MRSA patients, families, educate, raise awareness and are dedicated to saving lives.

