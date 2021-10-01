World Nanocellulose Market Report 2021: Profiles of 100+ Cellulose Nanofiber, Cellulose Nanocrystal and Bacterial Nanocellulose Companies

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanocellulose 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanocellulose market has accelerated over the last few years as producers in Japan and to a lesser extent North America and Europe bring products to market. The development of these remarkable materials has compelled major paper and pulp producers to gravitate their traditional business towards advanced biorefineries, which have met with initial success and resulted in production capacity increases.

These bio-based materials are abundant, renewable and inexpensive but are extremely strong, durable, and lightweight, non-toxic and are lower cost than other advanced materials and nanomaterials. Used as a materials additive and in composites, nanocellulose will help to drive the global move away from oil-based plastics and products to sustainable, bio-based alternatives.

Nanocellulose (NC) can be derived from a multitude of abundant cellulosic biomass sources such as wood pulp, agricultural crops, organic waste, as well as from bacteria. Properties including high tensile strength, biocompatibility, and high aspect ratio make it attractive to a wide range of markets, from medical to construction to aerospace. As nanocellulose originates from renewable matter, its potential to replace petroleum-derived materials in films, coatings, composites, and packaging are particularly interesting in the wake of current political and societal movements towards reduction of plastic consumption.

Three types of NC are commercially available: cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC). In addition to being produced in different ways, these three types also vary in their physico-chemical properties, from size to crystallinity. Most commercially produced NC is CNF, which is produced on a large scale in Japan and on the pilot scale

Most of the NC being developed for commercial purposes is in the form of CNF. Currently, many NC-based applications are at an early stages, with some applications already commercially available, mainly in Japan.

The Global Market for Nanocellulose 2021 report profiles over 100 companies and provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by nanocellulose.

The Global Market for Nanocellulose 2021 report contains:

Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of nanocellulose, by market, and application.

Tabular data on current nanocellulose products.

Market assessment by nanocellulose type: cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC).

Assessment of nanocellulose by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for use of nanocellulose, technology drawbacks, competing materials, estimated consumption of nanocellulose to 2030 and main OEMs in each market with potential interest in nanocellulose for product integration.

Graphical depictions of nanocellulose applications by market.

In depth-assessment of nanocellulose producer and distributor pricing in 2020.

Global market for nanocellulose in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2030.

Market impact from COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth profiles of nanocellulose producers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Granbio, Asahi Kasei, Cellucomp, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper, Daio Paper, DKS, Fiberlean, Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. Innventia AB, KRI, Inc., Melodea, Nippon Paper, Oji and many more.

90 cellulose nanofiber company profiles

16 cellulose nanocrystal company profiles

11 bacterial nanocellulose company profiles

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

Excel database of nanocellulose products.

Excel database of nanocellulose prices.

A Selection of Companies Mentioned Include:

Aichemist Metal Inc.

Anomera, Inc.

ANPOLY, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation

Azolla

Betulium Oy

BIO-LUTIONS International AG

Blue BioFuels, Inc.

Borregaard ChemCell

Bowil Biotech Sp. z o.o.

Bucha Bio, Inc.

Cass Materials Pty Ltd

Cellugy

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

DaikyoNishikawa Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

DePuy Synthes

DIC

DKS Co. Ltd.

Fiberlean Technologies

FineCell Sweden AB

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

FZMB GmbH

GS Alliance Co. Ltd.

Guilin Qihong Technology

Hattori Shoten K.K .

. Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.

Innventia AB

JeNaCell GmbH

Kami Shoji Company

Kao Corporation

KRI, Inc.

Kusano Sakko K.K .

. Maniwa Biochemical

Marine Nanofiber Co., Ltd.

Masuko Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Melodea Ltd.

Nano Novin Polymer Co

Nanollose Ltd

Natural Friend

Nippon Shizai Co., Ltd

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Norske Skog ASA

Oji Holdings Corporation

Omura Paint Co., Ltd.

Osaka Gas Group

Poly-Ink

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Renmatix, Inc.

Ripro Corporation

Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd

Sappi Limited

Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.

Shinwa Kako KK

Starlite Co., Ltd.

Stora Enso Oyj

Sugino Machine Limited

Svilosa AD

Sweetwater Energy

Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd

Tentok Paper Co. Ltd.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd

Toagosei Co. Ltd.

Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

TS TS Tech Co., Ltd.

Ube Industries, Ltd.

Unitika Co., Ltd.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

US Forest Products Laboratory (FPL)

Valentis Nanotech

Valmet OYJ

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Zelfo Technology GmbH

