World Nanotechnology Markets to 2025: Robust R&D Scenario Characterizes Nanotechnology Industry
May 22, 2020, 16:15 ET
The Nanotechnology market worldwide is projected to grow by US$69.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.8%. NanoMaterials, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$98.9 Billion by the year 2025, NanoMaterials will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, NanoMaterials will reach a market size of US$6.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- The Science behind Nanotechnology: A Curtain Raiser
- Breaking Conventional Size Barriers
- What can we expect from Nanotechnology?
- Recent Market Activity
- Nanotechnology Market: An Overview
- A Historical Background
- Nanotechnology Holds Potential to Enable Green, Sustainable Future
- Nanotechnology to Transform Lives with Endless Applications
- Mass Manufacturing of Nanomaterials to Enable Exciting Applications
- New Techniques to Cut Production Cost and Time
- Industry Gains Traction
- Robust R&D Scenario Characterizes Nanotechnology Industry
- Despite Marginal & Sporadic Loss in Growth Rate, Global Nanotechnology Market Remains Largely Profitable Amid Recent Economic Upheavals
- Nanotechnology Growth Linked to Advanced Materials Invention
- Nanocellulose
- Graphene
- Quantum Dots
- Carbon Nanotubes
- Nanocoatings
- Outlook
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Nanotechnology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Nanotechnology Drives Electronics from Microelectronics to Nanoelectronics
- Shift in Direction Towards 'More Than Moore's Law' Brings Spotlight on Nanointegration
- CNTs Finding Robust Demand in Electronics Market
- Growing Need for Boosting Computer Disk Drive CNT Enabled Storage
- CNT Applications in Supercapacitors and Batteries to Drive Growth
- Chemical Industry to Massively Benefit from Nanotechnology
- Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Pharmaceuticals & HealthCare
- Nanomedicine Market to Achieve Phenomenal Growth
- High Demand for Nanobots and Nano Healthcare Devices
- Nanotechnology Gaining Prominence for Treatment of Cancer
- Nanodiagnostic Products to Witness Strong Demand Growth
- Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery: A Specialized Market Opportunity
- Nanotechnology's Capability to Advance Modern Sensing Tools Extending its Application to POC Devices
- Dendrimers Serve as a Base to Build Multifunctional Nanodevices
- Nanotechnology Rescues Poor Water Soluble Drugs from Abandonment
- Agriculture & Food Industry
- Strong Demand for Packaged Foods Benefits Adoption of Nanotechnology
- Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area
- Preference for Smart Cars Benefits Demand for Nanotechnology in the Automotive Industry
- Application of Nanotechnology in Consumer Goods Industry Poised to Grow
- Advancements in Personal Care Products
- Opportunities Abound in Building & Construction Sector
- Nanotechnology Set to Revolutionize Alternative Energy Sector
- Photovoltaics - High Potential Market
- Low-Dimensional Nanomaterials Hold Potential to Transform Future Technologies
- Nanotechnology Emerges as a Key to Enhance Quality of Water Filtration and Desalination
- Aerospace & Defense
- CNTs find Applications in Bullet Proof Vests for Military/Defense Sector - A Case in Point
- Developed Markets Represent Traditional Revenue Contributors While Developing Markets Turn Hotspots for Future Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
