World Nanotechnology Markets to 2025: Robust R&D Scenario Characterizes Nanotechnology Industry

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanotechnology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nanotechnology market worldwide is projected to grow by US$69.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.8%. NanoMaterials, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$98.9 Billion by the year 2025, NanoMaterials will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, NanoMaterials will reach a market size of US$6.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



The Science behind Nanotechnology: A Curtain Raiser

Breaking Conventional Size Barriers

What can we expect from Nanotechnology?

Recent Market Activity

Nanotechnology Market: An Overview

A Historical Background

Nanotechnology Holds Potential to Enable Green, Sustainable Future

Nanotechnology to Transform Lives with Endless Applications

Mass Manufacturing of Nanomaterials to Enable Exciting Applications

New Techniques to Cut Production Cost and Time

Industry Gains Traction

Robust R&D Scenario Characterizes Nanotechnology Industry

Despite Marginal & Sporadic Loss in Growth Rate, Global Nanotechnology Market Remains Largely Profitable Amid Recent Economic Upheavals

Nanotechnology Growth Linked to Advanced Materials Invention

Nanocellulose

Graphene

Quantum Dots

Carbon Nanotubes

Nanocoatings

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nanotechnology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Nano Products Co., Limited

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Catalytic Materials, LLC

Chemat Technology Inc.

ELITech Group

eSpin Technologies, Inc.

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Hybrid Plastics Inc.

Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc.

Integran Technologies, Inc.

Nanocyl S.A.

NanoMaterials Ltd.

Nanosys, Inc.

QuantumSphere, Inc.

Rogue Valley Microdevices, Inc.

Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co., Ltd.

Starpharma Holdings

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Nanotechnology Drives Electronics from Microelectronics to Nanoelectronics

Shift in Direction Towards 'More Than Moore's Law' Brings Spotlight on Nanointegration

CNTs Finding Robust Demand in Electronics Market

Growing Need for Boosting Computer Disk Drive CNT Enabled Storage

CNT Applications in Supercapacitors and Batteries to Drive Growth

Chemical Industry to Massively Benefit from Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Pharmaceuticals & HealthCare

Nanomedicine Market to Achieve Phenomenal Growth

High Demand for Nanobots and Nano Healthcare Devices

Nanotechnology Gaining Prominence for Treatment of Cancer

Nanodiagnostic Products to Witness Strong Demand Growth

Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery: A Specialized Market Opportunity

Nanotechnology's Capability to Advance Modern Sensing Tools Extending its Application to POC Devices

Dendrimers Serve as a Base to Build Multifunctional Nanodevices

Nanotechnology Rescues Poor Water Soluble Drugs from Abandonment

Agriculture & Food Industry

Strong Demand for Packaged Foods Benefits Adoption of Nanotechnology

Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area

Preference for Smart Cars Benefits Demand for Nanotechnology in the Automotive Industry

Application of Nanotechnology in Consumer Goods Industry Poised to Grow

Advancements in Personal Care Products

Opportunities Abound in Building & Construction Sector

Nanotechnology Set to Revolutionize Alternative Energy Sector

Photovoltaics - High Potential Market

Low-Dimensional Nanomaterials Hold Potential to Transform Future Technologies

Nanotechnology Emerges as a Key to Enhance Quality of Water Filtration and Desalination

Aerospace & Defense

CNTs find Applications in Bullet Proof Vests for Military/Defense Sector - A Case in Point

Developed Markets Represent Traditional Revenue Contributors While Developing Markets Turn Hotspots for Future Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ageks0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

