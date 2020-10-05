World Navigator, Atlas Ocean Voyages' First Expedition Ship, Floats Out; Sister-Ship World Traveller Lays Keel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With nine months until launch, Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator was floated out at West Sea Viana Shipyard in Portugal. The 'float out' marks the first time World Navigator enters the water and floats of her own accord. Now in wet dock, the small expedition ship is being outfitted with elegant and luxurious amenities and décor. Meanwhile, construction of World Traveller, Atlas' second expedition ship, is already in progress, and her keel was also laid at West Sea Viana Shipyard. Designed for seasoned and fun-seeking travelers to immerse in active and awe-inspiring experiences in less-trodden, bucket-list destinations, World Navigator and World Traveller will launch in July 2021 and mid-2022, respectively. Guests will enjoy one of the industry's most-inclusive experiences with the luxe-adventure cruise brand's signature All Inclusive All the Way. In addition to World Navigator and World Traveller, three additional expedition ships are on order for delivery by the end 2023.

"Our first ship's float out is a momentous milestone for Atlas Ocean Voyages," said President Alberto Aliberti. "We are another major step closer to welcoming World Navigator and launching Atlas' authentic, once-in-a-lifetime adventures in the some of the world's most extraordinary places. We take care of the details so guests can focus on enjoying Atlas' luxe-adventure journeys with their family and friends, part of our signature All Inclusive All the Way. These have been very appealing for travelers with a pent-up desire to explore again. They and our valued travel advisor partners have responded very positively since we opened reservations – so much that we are the only cruise brand to have ordered new ships this year."

Atlas Ocean Voyages' All Inclusive All the Way makes it one of the most inclusive cruise brands in the industry. Guests enjoy greater peace of mind and seamless adventures, beginning with included complimentary roundtrip air travel from major North American gateways to the remote and captivating destinations where Atlas sails.

A 'first' for the industry and an example of how the brand is innovating with the evolving priorities of general travel, Atlas is also including emergency medical evacuation insurance with every booking. Guests can rest assured that they will expeditiously obtain the appropriate attention in case of a medical emergency. The insurance covers emergency medical transportation from the ship to a local treatment center, as well as return transportation to home or a medical facility close to home, as required.

On extended voyages, guests also enjoy MAX SHORE, complimentary three- to five-night, overland immersions that bring guests to the must-see attractions and cultural gems only found inland. These free 'vacations-within-vacations' deliver more once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as hot-air ballooning over Pamukkale's mineral pools and petrified forest; glamping under the Jordanian stars and catching sunrise over Petra; and even touring the infamous Chernobyl power plant and overnighting in the exclusion zone, with more to be announced. MAX SHORE itineraries are also All Inclusive All the Way, with transportation, meals, beverages, premium lodging, and most of all, access.

Shipboard, experienced, inquisitive and fun-seeing travelers will find community with like-spirited guests as they revel in the ship's welcoming and lively lounges. With All Inclusive All the Way, guests can be more carefree and enjoy features such as complimentary prepaid gratuities; premium wine and spirits and international craft beers; coffees and smoothies; Wi-Fi; L'Occitane bath amenities; complimentary shore excursions in select ports; Michelin-inspired dining; binoculars onboard; coffee, tea and personalized bar service in every room; butler service in suites; and engaging and knowledgeable service from every staff and crew member.

For her inaugural season, World Navigator will embark on seven- to 24-night itineraries in the Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas, followed by nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and on Antarctic expeditions for winter 2021/22. Atlas' newly constructed, safe, clean and green, small expedition ships foster a refined and convivial ambience and can accommodate up to 196 guests. World Navigator and her sister ships are Polar Category-C and Ice Class-1B certified, with all of the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into their design.

