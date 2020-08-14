World Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Outlook to 2027 - Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices Segment Poised for Strong Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nerve Repair and Regeneration - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration market accounted for $6.46 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $21.68 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are technological developments for nerve repair and regeneration and an increase in healthcare expenses by government with sympathetic policies. However, elevated prices associated with devices is a restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By product, the neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to mounting incidence of peripheral nerve injuries, technological development in the field. Sympathetic reimbursement policies are expected to drive the growth of this market segment in the next five years. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to increasing numbers of patients suffering from chronic diseases, and an increase in government initiatives for the development of healthcare services in the region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices

5.2.1 Internal Neurostimulation Devices

5.2.1.1 Deep Brain Stimulation

5.2.1.2 Gastric Electrical Stimulation

5.2.1.3 Sacral Nerve Stimulation

5.2.1.4 Spinal Cord Stimulation

5.2.1.5 Vagus Nerve Stimulation

5.2.2 External Neurostimulation Devices

5.2.2.1 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

5.2.2.2 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

5.3 Biomaterials

5.3.1 Nerve Wraps

5.3.2 Nerve Connectors

5.3.3 Nerve Conduits

5.3.4 Nerve Protectors



6 Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Nerve Grafting

6.2.1 Autografts

6.2.2 Allografts

6.2.3 Xenografts

6.3 Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

6.3.1 Internal Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

6.3.2 External Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

6.4 Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy

6.4.1 Epineural Repair

6.4.2 Group Fascicular Repair

6.4.3 Perineural Repair

6.5 Stem Cell Therapy



7 Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

7.3 Clinics

7.4 Hospitals



8 Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Abbott Laboratories

10.2 Axogen

10.3 Baxter

10.4 Boston Scientific

10.5 Integra Lifesciences

10.6 Livanova

10.7 Medtronic

10.8 Neuropace

10.9 Nevro

10.10 Nuvectra

10.11 Orthomed

10.12 Polyganics

10.13 Stryker



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gowe5f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

