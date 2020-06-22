World Network Traffic Analytics Market Analysis - Rise in Trend for BYOD, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in Cybersecurity

DUBLIN, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network Traffic Analytics Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network traffic analytics market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 23.05% over the forthcoming period 2019-2028. The growing need for uninterrupted visibility into the network is estimated to be the main factor driving the growth of the global network traffic analytics market. The increasing concern with respect to cybersecurity and the resultant regulations are other drivers of the global market growth. Besides, the alarming rise in the number of ransomware and DDOS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks is a major factor attributing to the demand for network traffic analytics solutions.



However, the easy availability of open-source network traffic analytics solutions is restricting the market growth. Lack of skilled professionals is also a major challenge to the market. Key opportunities like the emerging IoT connections and the rising cybersecurity budget must be leveraged to reach the projected growth.



This global market report covers countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region for the network traffic analytics and is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming period. The growing penetration of the internet and smartphones, along with the rising disposable income in countries like Japan, China, India and others, is likely to be the driver of the market growth. The rising cases of security attacks are also pushing the demand for network traffic analytics solutions, thereby augmenting the regional market growth.



The major companies in the network traffic analytics market are Cisco Systems Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, SolarWinds Worldwide LLC, Infovista, Broadcom (Symantec), LogRhythm Inc, Allot, Flowmon Networks as, International Business Machines Corporation, Nokia, Kentik, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Microsoft and Genie Networks Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Network Traffic Analytics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Impact of Covid-19 on Network Traffic Analytics

2.3. Key Insights

2.3.1. Advent of 5G Technology

2.3.2. Rise in Trend for BYOD, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in Cybersecurity

2.3.3. Emergence of Saas-Based Network Traffic Analytics Solutions

2.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Need for Uninterrupted Visibility into the Network

2.7.2. Cybersecurity Regulations Augmenting Demand for Network Traffic Analytics

2.7.3. Rise in Threat of Ransomware & DDOS Attacks

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Easy Accessibility of Open-Source Network Traffic Analytics Solutions

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Growing Machine-To-Machine/Iot Connections

2.9.2. Increased Spending on Cybersecurity Across the World

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Deficiency of Highly Advanced Skilled Professionals



3. Global Network Traffic Analytics Market Outlook - by Components

3.1. Solution

3.2. Services



4. Global Network Traffic Analytics Market Outlook - by Deployment

4.1. On-Premise

4.2. Cloud



5. Global Network Traffic Analytics Market Outlook - by Organization Size

5.1. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.2. Large Enterprises



6. Global Network Traffic Analytics Market Outlook - by End-User

6.1. Service Providers

6.2. Enterprises

6.3. Data Center



7. Global Network Traffic Analytics Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Solarwinds Worldwide LLC

8.2. Logrhythm Inc

8.3. Nokia

8.4. Palo Alto Networks Inc

8.5. Juniper Networks Inc

8.6. Flowmon Networks As

8.7. Kentik

8.8. Genie Networks Ltd

8.9. Broadcom (Symantec)

8.10. International Business Machines Corporation

8.11. Microsoft

8.12. Cisco Systems Inc

8.13. Infovista

8.14. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

8.15. Allot



9. Research Methodology & Scope



