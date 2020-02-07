World News Media Highlights Audi's Environmental Credentials in the Latest Edition of World Finance

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest issue of World Finance contains an exclusive article authored by Audi's Peter Kössler, which explores how the automotive firm has managed to meet its environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets. In particular, Kössler, who is a member of the Board of Management for Production and Logistics at the car firm, told the magazine that both customers and investors are now expecting a stronger commitment to sustainability from businesses.

"Right now, we are on track to meet the objectives of Mission Zero, our initiative to reduce company-wide carbon emissions," Kössler explained. "By 2025, we want to reduce our environmental impact from what it was in 2010 by 35 percent per vehicle. We have taken steps to reach 23.7 percent so far, and we intend to remain on target. Across the entire value chain, we are working with carbon-neutral production and supply chains, closed resource loops and sustainable products. We have also established Four Rings of Sustainability – reduce, reuse, recycle and rethink – which we use in the planning of every project."

Part of the reason why Audi attaches so much importance to ESG principles is that the German brand believes such an approach is about more than simply joining an environmental bandwagon – it is a genuine value driver. By 2025, the car manufacturer will boast more than 30 electrified car models, accounting for 40 percent of its worldwide revenue. Also by 2025, the carmaker aims to operate all its plants CO2 neutral on balance.

It is for this reason that the firm was awarded the title of Most Sustainable Company in the Automotive Car Production Industry at the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2019.

To learn more about Audi and its sustainable initiatives, check out the latest issue of World Finance, available online, in print and on tablet now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact Information

World News Media

Barclay Ballard

Editorial Department

+44-(0)-20-7553-4177

barclay.ballard@wnmedia.com

SOURCE World News Media