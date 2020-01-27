World News Media Reveals That BAC Credomatic has Picked up World Finance Digital Banking Awards in all Six Central American Countries

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BAC Credomatic, one of Central America's premier financial groups, has been chosen ahead of a competitive field to receive a host of honours as part of the World Finance Digital Banking Awards 2019. The organisation, which was founded in 1952, has been recognised for its ability to deliver digital services while simultaneously championing a customer-centric approach.

In appreciation of the bank's culture of innovation, BAC Credomatic was named Best Consumer Digital Bank across its six markets (Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala). In particular, World Finance was impressed with the bank's commitment to delivering an omnichannel experience through the launch of several concept branches across the Central America region.

In addition, BAC Credomatic's Banca Móvil app picked up awards for Best Mobile Bank App, also across the same six markets of Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala. Banca Móvil gives BAC Credomatic customers greater control over their finances, allowing them to check their balance, make payments and set savings goals from their smartphone.

The banking landscape in Central America has developed rapidly in recent years, benefiting from a strategic focus on digitalisation and financial inclusion. This evolution has certainly been felt in the offices and meeting rooms of BAC Credomatic, where a fundamental shift in organisational structure has allowed the bank to focus on customers rather than products.

BAC Credomatic's new approach appears to be paying off. The decision to invest in both human talent, as well as new digital solutions, has resulted in the bank achieving new heights in terms of customer service. It is for this reason that it is a worthy recipient of multiple World Finance Digital Banking Awards.

