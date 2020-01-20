World News Media Reveals the Top Companies and Individuals Selected for This Year's World Finance 100

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World News Media has announced its catalogue of leading companies and corporate leaders following the publication of this year's World Finance 100. The list covers a multitude of industries, from pharmaceuticals to retail, highlighting the businesses and individuals that continued to innovate in testing economic conditions.

Throughout 2019, tepid economic growth was seen across much of the West – continuing a disappointing trajectory witnessed throughout the developed world across the 2010s. In such circumstances, it would have been easy for businesses to play it safe and opt for a cautious approach. The World Finance 100 rewards the organisations that instead chose to press forward, well aware that standing still is rarely the right approach.

The worthy recipients are based in numerous markets, each of which has its own bespoke demands and regulations. In China, Hanergy made the list in recognition of its sterling work in the solar power industry, in which it has filed nearly 1,000 patents since its founding in 1994. Meanwhile, the work of Nigeria's Zenith Bank was also highlighted, in particular for the way that the bank has deployed electronic products and digital solutions to improve customer experience.

As part of its judging criteria, the World Finance 100 takes into consideration prevailing macroeconomic conditions. Last year saw trade tensions between the US and China rumble on, geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East affect oil prices and the growing popularity of negative-yielding debt. These issues made for an, at times, unfavourable business climate, which makes the work undertaken by those listed as part of the World Finance 100 all the more impressive.

To see the World Finance 100 list in full, head online or pick up the latest issue of the magazine, available now.

