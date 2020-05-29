World No Tobacco Day, 31st May: Allen Carr's Easyway Celebrates Helping More Than 50 Million Smokers Worldwide

LONDON, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with World No Tobacco Day on 31st May 2020, the international publishing agents for Allen Carr's Easyway, have revealed that this drug-free method has now helped more than 50 million smokers worldwide.

Niko Heyng of Arcturus Publishing, publisher of Allen Carr's books in the UK, North America & Australia and global publishing agents for Easyway comments:

"Allen Carr's Easyway to Stop Smoking book is the world's best-selling stop smoking book of all time. It's clear that our estimate of 50 million smokers is quite conservative with book sales, seminar sales, and digital sales already counted in tens of millions alone without factoring in readership."

John Dicey (former 80-a day smoker), Global CEO & Senior Therapist of Allen Carr's Easyway comments:

"Our live seminar centres have now spread to more than 150 cities in 50+ countries taking in nations as diverse as Italy, Japan, Iran, Turkey, China, Chile, Russia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. What better day to make the '50 MILLION' announcement than 'World No Tobacco Day' which is not particularly well observed in the UK but a huge day elsewhere in the world. As a UK organisation and business, Allen Carr's Easyway has a huge global footprint but continues to offer its assistance to the UK NHS & Public Health England, so far in vain, but we will keep persisting."

Allen's Carr's Easyway method is endorsed by a wide variety of celebrities and opinion formers. Michael McIntyre, Chrissie Hynde, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Ellen DeGeneres, Lou Reed and Anjelica Huston are long-term supporters of Allen Carr's Easyway.

Having achieved the '50 million smoker' milestone and in light of the COVID19 pandemic, Allen Carr's Easyway has been offering smokers and vapers free of charge advice and guidance which includes a 'Prepare to Quit' online programme, free support chats via Zoom or email, and even access to many of its best-selling audiobooks, completely free of charge, to help everyone #QuitForCovid. In advance of lockdown, they also moved their Live Online Group Seminars entirely online to ensure that all smokers had continued access to them throughout lockdown.

Global corporations such as Vitality Health Insurance, Google, Facebook, and Unilever have provided Allen Carr's Easyway to Stop Smoking Live Seminars to their employees as part of their wellbeing programs for many years.

Clinical trials in the UK & Ireland recently proved the Allen Carr method to be as effective, if not more, than the techniques currently used by their national health services. Allen Carr's Easyway is clinically proven and requires no drugs or nicotine substitutes/replacement.

