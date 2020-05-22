World Nutraceutical Market Study 2020-2027: Trends, Opportunities, Value Chain, Players

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutraceutical Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods, Functional Beverages), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nutraceutical market size is projected to reach USD 722.49 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period.



Rising awareness regarding calorie reduction and weight loss in countries, including U.S., China, and India, is expected to promote the application of nutraceuticals, which, in turn, will have a substantial impact on the industry growth.



Demand for nutraceuticals is increasing at the global level as it improve the digestive and immune systems and enhance the cognitive behavior of consumers.



Growing trend among consumers to alter dietary habits is likely to boost the demand for nutraceuticals. The consumer belief that improper diet results in increase in costs on pharmaceuticals is anticipated to boost the demand for nutraceuticals. This would also help the government as it would result in lesser expenditure on healthcare and low social security costs.



Rise in disposable income, increasing consumer awareness concerning health issues, and rapid urbanization are likely to boost the nutraceutical market growth over the forecast years. Positive outlook towards medical nutrition owing to the increasing weight management programs, along with cardiovascular diseases, is anticipated to propel the demand for nutraceuticals.



The rise and evolution of wellness focused diets, such as keto and paleo, are driving food producers to cater their products in this direction. Functional food products, such as probiotics and omega-3, are highly used in yogurt and fish oils in order to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and develop the quality of intestinal microflora, which is further projected to fuel the market growth of the nutraceutical products over the coming years.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Based on functional food product, prebiotics and probiotics are projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of probiotics as a primary ingredient among majority of food manufacturing companies to provide better nourishment and reduce health problems caused by harmful bacteria.

Vitamins and minerals together accounted for over 40.71% share in 2019 owing to the increasing consumer interest in the relationship between diet and health, which, in turn, has increased demand for these products.

In terms of dietary supplement product, vitamins emerged as the largest segment in 2019, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% in the coming years.

In terms of product, functional food accounted for the largest share in 2019 and generated revenue of USD 187.51 billion . Rising healthcare costs, coupled with growing geriatric population across the world, are anticipated to drive the functional food segment over the forecast period.

. Rising healthcare costs, coupled with growing geriatric population across the world, are anticipated to drive the functional food segment over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Expansion of the retail chain in countries, such as India , Japan , and China , has increased the consumption of dietary supplements and functional foods in this region.

is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Expansion of the retail chain in countries, such as , , and , has increased the consumption of dietary supplements and functional foods in this region. The nutraceuticals industry represents a highly competitive landscape. Key players dominate the nutraceutical market space and have been focusing on various strategic initiatives, including mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, and portfolio expansion.

Key market participants include Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Nestle S.A, Danone, General Mills, Innophos, WR Grace, and Amway Corporation.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Dietary Supplements Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Sales Channel Analysis

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Dietary Supplements Market - Market Dynamics

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Nutraceuticals Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategy



Chapter 4. Nutraceuticals Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Nutraceuticals Market: Product movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Dietary Supplements

4.3. Functional Foods

4.4. Functional Beverages



Chapter 5. Nutraceuticals Market: Dietary Supplements Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Nutraceuticals Market: Dietary Supplements Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.3. Vitamins

5.4. Botanicals

5.5. Minerals

5.6. Proteins & Amino Acids

5.7. Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

5.8. Omega Fatty Acids

5.9. Others



Chapter 6. Nutraceuticals Market: Functional Food Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. Nutraceuticals Market: Functional Food Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.3. Carotenoids

6.4. Dietary Fibers

6.5. Fatty Acids

6.6. Minerals

6.7. Prebiotics & Probiotics

6.8. Vitamins

6.9. Others



Chapter 7. Nutraceuticals Market: Functional Beverages Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.1. Definitions & Scope

7.2. Nutraceuticals Market: Functional Beverages Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.3. Energy Drinks

7.4. Sports Drinks

7.5. Functional Juices

7.6. Others



Chapter 8. Nutraceuticals Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Nutraceuticals Market: Regional movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Central & South America

8.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 9. Dietary Supplements Market: Competitive Analysis

9.1. Key Players' Recent Developments & Their Impact

9.2. Key Innovators, Market Leader, and Emerging Players

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.4. Public Companies

9.5. Private Companies

9.6. Company market position analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Cargill, Incorporated

10.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

10.3 DuPont

10.4 Nestle S.A.

10.5 Danone

10.6 Royal DSM N.V.

10.7 General Mills

10.8 Innophos

10.9 WR Grace

10.10 Amway Corporation

10.11 AOR Canada

10.12 Arkopharma Laboratories S.A.

10.13 Bactolac Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10.14 E.I.D Parry Ltd.

10.15 Valensa International

10.16 Matsun Nutrition

10.17 Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

10.18 Natrol Inc.

10.19 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

10.20 Herbalife Ltd.



