World of Children Selects Top Global Humanitarian Leaders for 2019

IRVINE, Calif., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World of Children®, a global recognition and funding organization for individuals exclusively serving the needs of vulnerable children, announced today its 2019 Hero Award Honorees to be recognized at their annual benefit at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Thursday, April 25, 2019. This unique award is given to an extraordinary group of real-life heroes who were previously honored and funded by World of Children. These individuals have shown measurable outcomes and leveraged their recognition and original grant funds to deliver an even more profound impact on vulnerable children. World of Children Hero Award Honorees will each receive a minimum cash grant of $30,000 to continue their outstanding work with children.

This year's Honorees include:

Dr. Jane Aronson , founder and CEO of Worldwide Orphans and one of the world's leading humanitarians and pediatric physicians in the field of orphan care, changing the lives of children in communities impacted by the trauma of conflict, disaster and poverty.

, founder and CEO of Worldwide Orphans and one of the world's leading humanitarians and pediatric physicians in the field of orphan care, changing the lives of children in communities impacted by the trauma of conflict, disaster and poverty. Benoît Duchâteau-Arminjon , founder of Krousar Thmey , the first Cambodian foundation focused on the integration of disabled and underprivileged children into society. He opened the first school for blind children in Cambodia in 1994 and developed the first Khmer sign language and braille alphabet.

, founder of , the first Cambodian foundation focused on the integration of disabled and underprivileged children into society. He opened the first school for blind children in in 1994 and developed the first Khmer sign language and braille alphabet. Michaela "Chaeli" Mycroft, 24-year-old co-founder of The Chaeli Campaign, an organization that supports the mobility and educational needs of disabled children in South Africa . Chaeli was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 11 months old, has been a wheelchair user her whole life, and is one of the world's leading youth activists for children with disabilities.

"We are honored to welcome these courageous humanitarians back to the stage as part of our World of Children family to celebrate their work and present them with this prestigious award," said Co-Founder Harry Leibowitz. "Jane, Benoît and Chaeli are truly modern-day heroes. They are the people we look up to, and their bravery and dedication to supporting the world's most vulnerable children deserves to be recognized today, and every day."

Brooke Burke (Creator of BrookeBurkeBody, TV Host, CEO of Modern Mom) will serve as the emcee for the event and will be joined by speaker and World of Children partner Caryl M. Stern (President and CEO, U.S. Fund for UNICEF). Attendees will enjoy a cocktail reception, dinner, and awards program featuring special musical performances by soloists Schuyler Johnson and Jenna Gold. The esteemed 2019 Hero Awards Benefit event committee includes Molly Eldredge, Adam Freede, Veronica Grazer, Rachel Roy, Susie Sheinberg, and Sandy Sholl.

World of Children unlocks the future for vulnerable children by funding, elevating and educating the most effective changemakers for children worldwide. Since 1998, the organization has dedicated more than $14 million to high-impact programs for children, led by nearly 120 Honorees working in over 60 countries. World of Children is recognized as the "Nobel Prize for Child Advocates," and is the only global recognition and funding program that exclusively focuses on a broad range of children's issues including health, education, safety and human rights.

World of Children has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Huffington Post, People, Town & Country, and Harper's Bazaar. World of Children Honorees have also been featured by CNN, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Fast Company, Glamour, TEEN Vogue, TIME for Kids, and USA Today, among other national and international media. The Huffington Post named Co-Founders Harry Leibowitz and Kay Isaacson-Leibowitz one of the most inspiring "power couples" in the country for their lifetime commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable children around the world.

