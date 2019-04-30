World of colours at the June Fair

"The June Fair, with its high concentration of established coloured gemstone dealers, offers buyers an unmatched opportunity to source the 'Big Three' of the gemstone world – both loose and set in jewellery – in a range of prices and qualities," says Celine Lau, Director for Jewellery Fairs at UBM Asia, an Informa Plc company. "These gemstones are steeped in myths and legends, and desired by many for centuries because of their beauty and rarity."

The June Fair is famed for its iconic Fine Gemstone Pavilion, which will once again occupy the HKCEC's Grand Hall alongside the Fine Design Pavilion. The Gemstone Pavilion, and country, region and association zones (including the ICA Pavilion) will also provide a seamless gemstone sourcing experience to buyers.

Prized for its pure and vibrant red colour, the ruby will be the core attraction of several exhibitors, including Htay Paing Gems Co Ltd, a major supplier of fine Burmese rubies and jewellery collections that show off the gem's magnificence.

Taiwan-based Rare Gems will likewise present fine-quality stones and jewellery suites set with rubies. Saboo Fine Jewels (H.K.), which has been in the business of cutting and polishing gemstones and jewellery manufacturing for generations, will also shine the spotlight on "Pigeon's Blood" rubies.

The sapphire, a gemstone associated with nobility and faithfulness, will take pride of place at Germany-based Caram eK's stand. One of the gemstone dealer's exceptional pieces is a ring with an 8-carat cornflower blue Burmese sapphire in a rock crystal. "This was handmade over a six-month period," shares company official Rahul Jain, who will be presenting one-of-a-kind jewellery pieces created with Caram's gemstones.

Unique Brilliant Ltd of Hong Kong aims to delight buyers with its tightly curated selection of high jewellery. One of its standout pieces is a ring with an oval-shaped 24.13-carat padparadscha sapphire centre gem from Sri Lanka.

Paul Wild OHG, which is known for melding age-old craftsmanship and innovative manufacturing to its gemstone cutting operations, will showcase head-turning gemstone suites including a multicolour sapphire necklace layout with a total carat weight of 154.25.

Coveted for their rarity and lush green colour that has long been associated with spring and prosperity, emeralds also have an appeal that has transcended trends and endured for centuries. 4G's Trading, EMCO Gem Inc, Emerald Mines Ltd, Green Gems, Joseph Gad and Michael Gad are among the exhibitors that will be offering emeralds sourced from Colombia, Brazil, Zambia and other gemstone localities.

The June Fair will feature around 2,000 exhibitors from 38 countries and regions. It is divided into well-defined theme and group pavilions spread across 70,000 square metres of exhibition space at the HKCEC.

