World Optical Ceramics Market Study, 2019-2025, by Material, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Optical Ceramics Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global optical ceramics market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global optical ceramics market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global optical ceramics market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Optical ceramics are widely used in various industries such as aerospace, optoelectronics, and others. Further, the global optical ceramics market is driven by a growing demand for optical ceramics in the defense sector coupled with the rising defense expenditure. However, the high cost of optical ceramics is projected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The global optical ceramics market is segmented on the basis of material and end-user. Based on the material, the market is segmented into sapphire optical ceramics, spinel optical ceramics, aluminum oxynitride optical ceramics, yttrium aluminum garnet optical ceramics and others such as yttria-stabilized zirconia optical ceramics. The sapphire optical ceramics segment is projected to hold a significant share in the market.



Based on end-user, the market is segregated into aerospace & defense, optics & optoelectronics, healthcare and others such as energy. The aerospace and defense end-user segment is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.



Geographically, the global optical ceramics market is further analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. North America is projected to hold a significant share in the market owing to the growing aerospace and defense industry and the increasing application of optical ceramics in optoelectronics and other industries. Further, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period. The market growth is mainly driven due to increasing defense expenditure and growing manufacturing sector in emerging economies such as China, India, and others.



The global optical ceramics market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. The key players of the metal implants and medical alloys market include CeraNova Corp., Ceramtec GmbH, Surmet Corp., 3M Co., SCHOTT Corp., Kyocera Corp., CoorsTek Inc., Rauschert GmbH, Rayotek Scientific Inc., Saint-Gobain Ceramics and Plastics, Inc. among others. These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the ceramic optics market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. CeraNova Corp.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Ceramtec GmbH

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Surmet Corp.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. 3M Co.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. SCHOTT Corp.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Recent Developments

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Optical Ceramics Market by Material

5.1.1. Sapphire

5.1.2. Spinel

5.1.3. Aluminum Oxynitride

5.1.4. Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG)

5.1.5. Others (Yttria-stabilized zirconia)

5.2. Global Optical Ceramics Market by End-user

5.2.1. Aerospace & Defense

5.2.2. Optics and Optoelectronics

5.2.3. Healthcare

5.2.4. Others (Energy)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing, LLC

7.2. AGC Inc.

7.3. Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc.

7.4. 3M Co.

7.5. CeramTec GmbH

7.6. CeraNova Corp.

7.7. CoorsTek Inc.

7.8. II-VI Inc.

7.9. IRD GLASS

7.10. Kyocera Corp.

7.11. Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7.12. Rauschert GmbH

7.13. Rayotek Scientific Inc.

7.14. Saint-Gobain Ceramics and Plastics, Inc.

7.15. SCHOTT Corp.

7.16. Surmet Corp.

7.17. Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.18. McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, LLC

7.19. Superior Technical Ceramics Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36z2hk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

