World Optical Networking Equipment Market for 5G 2020-2029, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Acacia Communications, Adtran, Ericsson, Infinera, Nokia and ZTE

The objectives of this five-section report are to identify the business opportunities for the optical networking equipment market segmented by four protocols (ports': WDM, PON, Carrier Ethernet and SDM) as well as fronthaul and backhaul for 5G. The goal is also to quantify these opportunities in both monetary value (TAM) terms and unit (volume) sales in nine-year forecasts.



This report is focused exclusively on the optical networking equipment itself. Regionally segmented data are also provided. In addition, it briefly examines the prospects for alternatives to fiber optics in the 5G infrastructure. These comprise millimeter and microwave radio and also free space optics.



At the core of this report are nine-year forecasts for the optical networking equipment market. It has also analyzed the product/market strategies of leading actors in this space and have examined appropriate strategies for optical networking and other companies to better penetrate the 5G fronthaul and backhaul market.



Regional data clearly indicate a surge in Asia Pacific numbers during year 2023, followed by slight decline and then further growth through most remaining years considered here.



Whilst these data are interesting they do not provide significant guidance regarding the markets for optical networking equipment. Such data - representing the core of this report - have been established by means of basic market analysis. It is also very important to appreciate that Enterprise Market opportunities are already of great and strongly growing significance.

This report presents the results of extensive market research concerning the markets for optical networking equipment going into each of four protocols (or ports'). The ports' considered are:

WDM (wavelength-division multiplexing);

PON (passive optical networks;

Carrier Ethernet;

SDM (space-division multiplexing).

In addition, market data are provided for optical networking transceivers, segmented according to maximum bit rate specifications, ranging from 10 G through to 400 G +.



Within this report detailed profiles are provided for most of the important players. The two important overall categories are:

Communications Service Providers (CSPs);

Optical networking equipment OEMs.

In the Asia Pacific region, the market (TAM) for optical networking equipment grows very strongly over the full forecast period: 2020-2029. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to always dominate the consumption of optical networking equipment. Across Asia Pacific, in countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea, governments are investing considerably in expanding 5G technology, which relies heavily on optical networking equipment. China's $32 billion vision to make the country wired for 5G technology has created more demand for this equipment in the Asian region.



Deploying 5G wireless with speeds 10 to 100 times faster than 4G will cost well over $100bn in optical networking equipment alone over the next 5 to 6 years in the US. It is regarded as imperative for US wireless carriers to improve their 5G network infrastructures. Important CSPs include AT&T and Verizon Communications Inc.



The major markets are into WDM, PON and SDM port' applications. In all these instances annual billion-dollar overall global markets are found.



The strong trends from traditional technologies regarding mobile fronthaul technology enable companies to reduce the deployment and maintenance cost of a 5G network. The increasing adoption of WDM-based fiber fronthaul is driven by the Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI's) intensive consumption of optical fiber resources, combined with the lower reliability and lack of supervisory measures for managing networks. Next-generation PON is suited to 5G fronthaul applications and is now attracting widespread industry attention.



The additional capacity and speed provided by 5G networks result in increasing stress on mobile backhaul networks. 5G backhaul depends on densification of the network, for example the number of small/macro cells within a given geographical area. Major initiatives in the emerging economies are expected to increase investments in mobile backhaul solutions because there

is a very strong demand for managing old infrastructure and assets.



The report also presents market data on an annual basis for optical networking transceivers. Maximum bit rate categories considered are 10 G, 100 G, 200 G and 400 G +. By summer 2020 several OEMs announced products specified to operate at 800 G and above - including some at 1200 G.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

ES.1 Introductory comments

ES.2 Forecast methodology

ES.3 Protocols (ports')

ES.4 Companies profiled in detail

ES.5 Market data:- TAMs and sales volumes

ES.6 Fronthaul and backhaul market segmentation

ES.7 Market data for optical networking transceivers



Section 1 Introduction



Section 2 Optical Network Protocols for 5G



Section 3 Nine-Year Market Forecast for Optical Networking Equipment into 5G



Section 4 Communications Services Providers (CSPs)



Section 5 Suppliers of Optical Networking Equipment



Companies Mentioned



Acacia Communications

Adtran

ADVA

Ciena

Ericsson

Furukawa Electric

Huawei

Infinera

Nexans

Nokia

Sumitomo Electric Lightwave

ZTE

