World Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Market Report 2020 - Knee Prosthesis Garners a Larger Pie in the Global Orthopedic Implants Market
Jul 07, 2020, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants market worldwide will grow by a projected US$2.7 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. Knee Prosthesis, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.2% and reach a market size of US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
The Knee Prosthesis market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.2% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$55.6 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$67.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Knee Prosthesis segment will reach a market size of US$560 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$975 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants: Reconstructive Devices for the Joint Pain Epidemiology
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Key Market Growth Inhibitors
- Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders: Foundation for Market Growth
- Osteoporosis and Other Bone Related Health Concerns: Fast Facts
- Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
- Asia-Pacific Continues to Drive Current and Future Market Growth
- Knee Prosthesis Garners a Larger Pie in the Global Orthopedic Implants Market
- Shoulder Prosthesis: The Fastest Growing Product Segment
- Hip Prosthesis to Register Moderate Growth
- Positive Outlook for the Healthcare IndustrySignals Promising Growth in Demand
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
- Advanced Materials & Technologies: Spearheading Growth
- Newer Technologies Find Increasing Acceptance
- Myriad Benefits of Minimally Invasive Techniques for Joint Replacements Drive Market Adoption
- Growing Prominence of Trabecular Metal Technology Benefit Market Prospects
- Trend towards Higher-Priced Implants Augurs Well for Market Expansion
- Robotic-Assisted Surgery Facilitate Easier and Safe Hip and Knee Replacements
- Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
- Increasing Cases of Trauma Underpins Market Growth
- Risks of Total Hip Replacement on a Decline
- Osteoporosis & Arthritis Risk among the Expanding Diabetics Population Lends Traction toMarket Growth
- Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Boosts Market Growth
- Facts & Statistics on the Rising Obesity Levels: Important Opportunity Indicators
- Growing Number of Revision Orthopedic Surgeries
- Cost Containment Issues
- Rising Production Cost: A Key Challenge
- Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
- China and India Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
- Rural Populations in Low-Income & Developing Countries: Huge Untapped Market Potential
- Steadily Increasing Healthcare Spending in Developing Countries: Opportunities in Store
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Advancements in Stemless Shoulder Arthroplasty
- Novel Implant Designs for Ankle Replacement Surgeries
- Reliable Surfaces for Load Bearing: Need ofthe Hour for Joint Replacement Surgeries
- 3D Printing in Orthopedics
- Novel Techniques for Improving Outcomes of Hip Replacement Surgeries
- Advancements in Total Hip Replacements
- Anterior Approach
- Liner Advancements for Longer-lasting Replacements
- Tracing History of Hip Replacement Advancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Companies Mentioned
- Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC
- Amplitude Surgical
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baumer S.A
- ConforMIS, Inc.
- Corin Group PLC
- DePuy Synthes Companies
- DJO Global, Inc.
- Exactech, Inc.
- Extremity Medical, LLC
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- Medacta International
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corporation
- Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xb2j6p
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets