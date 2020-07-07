World Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Market Report 2020 - Knee Prosthesis Garners a Larger Pie in the Global Orthopedic Implants Market

DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants market worldwide will grow by a projected US$2.7 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. Knee Prosthesis, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.2% and reach a market size of US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



The Knee Prosthesis market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.2% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$55.6 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$67.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Knee Prosthesis segment will reach a market size of US$560 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$975 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

Key Topics Covered:





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants: Reconstructive Devices for the Joint Pain Epidemiology

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Market Growth Inhibitors

Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders: Foundation for Market Growth

Osteoporosis and Other Bone Related Health Concerns: Fast Facts

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Asia-Pacific Continues to Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Knee Prosthesis Garners a Larger Pie in the Global Orthopedic Implants Market

Shoulder Prosthesis: The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Hip Prosthesis to Register Moderate Growth

Positive Outlook for the Healthcare IndustrySignals Promising Growth in Demand

Global Competitor Market Shares

Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Advanced Materials & Technologies: Spearheading Growth

Newer Technologies Find Increasing Acceptance

Myriad Benefits of Minimally Invasive Techniques for Joint Replacements Drive Market Adoption

Growing Prominence of Trabecular Metal Technology Benefit Market Prospects

Trend towards Higher-Priced Implants Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Robotic-Assisted Surgery Facilitate Easier and Safe Hip and Knee Replacements

Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

Increasing Cases of Trauma Underpins Market Growth

Risks of Total Hip Replacement on a Decline

Osteoporosis & Arthritis Risk among the Expanding Diabetics Population Lends Traction toMarket Growth

Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Boosts Market Growth

Facts & Statistics on the Rising Obesity Levels: Important Opportunity Indicators

Growing Number of Revision Orthopedic Surgeries

Cost Containment Issues

Rising Production Cost: A Key Challenge

Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

China and India Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

and India Turbo Charge Future Market Growth Rural Populations in Low-Income & Developing Countries: Huge Untapped Market Potential

Steadily Increasing Healthcare Spending in Developing Countries: Opportunities in Store

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Advancements in Stemless Shoulder Arthroplasty

Novel Implant Designs for Ankle Replacement Surgeries

Reliable Surfaces for Load Bearing: Need ofthe Hour for Joint Replacement Surgeries

3D Printing in Orthopedics

Novel Techniques for Improving Outcomes of Hip Replacement Surgeries

Advancements in Total Hip Replacements

Anterior Approach

Liner Advancements for Longer-lasting Replacements

Tracing History of Hip Replacement Advancements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Companies Mentioned





Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC

Amplitude Surgical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baumer S.A

ConforMIS, Inc.

Corin Group PLC

DePuy Synthes Companies

DJO Global, Inc.

Exactech, Inc.

Extremity Medical, LLC

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Medacta International

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xb2j6p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

