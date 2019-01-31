World OTT Markets Report & Dataset 2018-2022 Featuring Alibaba, Amazon, Apple, Baidu, Facebook, Google, Microsoft & Tencent

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "World OTT markets - Report & Dataset: Markets & Forecasts up to 2022 - Fixed and Mobile Internet" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This yearly observatory - report and dataset- provides a comprehensive worldwide and regional/country level market value database covering all principal OTT services for the period of 2013 to 2022.



Markets covered: Internet access and usage - search - social - mobile - video - communication - cloud - digital contents - E-commerce commission - online games.

These markets are also dissected from a business model angle, to include both paid revenues and advertising revenues from display formats including RTB



7 regions and 18 countries covered: World, Europe, EU5, Asia-Pacific; Middle East & Africa, North America, Latin America - Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, USA



The total telco services market is also provided as a means of comparison with the OTT services market



Focus on the principal Internet players: Alibaba, Amazon, Apple, Baidu, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Tencent, including their revenues and platform strategies. Main OTT market trends and dynamics are also provided, including the key players, competition levels and IDATE DigiWorld's perspectives and outlook.

Dataset Scope

Indicators by country



Access indicators



Internet subscribers (millions)

- Internet density

Fixed Internet users (millions)

- Fixed Internet penetration

Mobile subscribers (millions)

- Mobile density

Mobile Internet users (millions)

- Mobile Internet penetration

Online advertising revenues

Annual growth rate

Display revenues (million EUR) - Of which RTB revenues (million EUR)

Search revenues (million EUR)

Other online advertising revenues (million EUR)

Social Networks

Total social networks revenues (million EUR)

Social networks paid revenues (million EUR)

Social networks advertising revenues (million EUR)

Mobile

Total mobile revenues (million EUR)

Paid mobile application revenues (million EUR)

Mobile advertising revenues (million EUR)

OTT on demand video

Total OTT on demand video revenues (million EUR)

OTT video paid revenues (million EUR)

OTT video advertising revenues (million EUR)

OTT communication

OTT communication revenues (million EUR)

Cloud

Cloud revenues (million EUR)

E-commerce

E-commerce revenues (million EUR)

- Of which M-commerce revenues (million EUR)

- Share of M-commerce



Online gaming

Online gaming revenues (million EUR)

Population



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary

1.1. World OTT market to surpass 1 trillion EUR by 2022: CAGR 2018-22 of 13.1%

1.2. OTT markets start to mature, with leaders getting established

1.3. Diversification of major OTTs (GAFAM version); different assets, same goals

1.4. Diversification of major OTTs (BAT version); different assets, same goals

1.5. OTT players' expanding their approach to data monetisation



2. Market analysis

2.1. Internet service revenues per user strongly linked to the advertising market

2.2. Overall shift to revenues from mobile; Facebook taking the initiative

2.3. Advertising duopoly: Google & Facebook own 50% of the market, 66% of mobile

2.4. GAFAM and BAT are the world's largest OTT companies



3. Key Internet trends

3.1. Internet giants commonly use mergers & acquisitions to diversify

3.2. OTT services increasingly diversifying into Internet of Things (IoT)

3.3. OTT giants' battle over Artificial Intelligence (AI) heats up

3.4. Robotics development is industrial-vertical dependent



4. Focus on Internet players: GAFAM & BAT

4.1. Facebook, Google & Baidu: dependance on advertising evolving differently

4.2. Apple & Microsoft: majority of sales through core business

4.3. Facebook & Tencent: social media leaders with different revenue patterns

4.4. Amazon & E-commerce giants in a potential cloud war



Companies Mentioned



Alibaba

Amazon

Apple

Baidu

Facebook

Google

Microsoft

Tencent

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mzpj2b/world_ott_markets?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

