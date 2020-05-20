World Paints & Coatings Market Analysis, 2012-2025 | Featuring AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Wiliams, BASF, and Nippon Paint

DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Paints & Coatings Market (By Types - Architectural/Decorative Coating, Industrial Coating & Special-purpose Coating; By Technology - Waterborne Coating, Powder Coating and Solvent-based Coatings; By Region - North America, Europe & Asia Pacific) Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global paints and coatings market is estimated to be valued at US$ 223 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% in the period 2019 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as growth of construction industry, rise in industrial production and ameliorating economic conditions.



Paints and coatings industry is an imperative part of various segments of global economy as it bestows with benefits such as providing protective and enhancing finishes to products in several end-use markets. This makes it an indispensable product which is necessary for protecting and preserving the objects on which it is applied.



Global paints and coatings industry is increasingly witnessing adoption of new coating technologies such as thermosetting emulsion, colloidal dispersion, water-soluble in waterborne coatings, high-solids coatings, two-component systems, radiation-curable coatings, etc. Some of the new paints and coatings concepts that have entered the market includes Anticorrosive protection, low-VOC content coats and nano coatings.



Report Scope



This report provides a detailed analysis of the global paints and coatings market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various market segments. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.



Parameter Description

Base year: 2012

Forecast period: 2019 - 2025

Market sizing Revenue in US$ Billions & CAGR for the period 2019 to 2025

Geographical coverage North America (The US), Asia Pacific ( India ) and Europe

(The US), ( ) and Vendor scope AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Wiliams Company, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Report coverage Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

Segments Covered



The report provides revenue forecasts for global, regional and country levels. It also provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. For the purpose of research, the publisher has segmented the global paints and coatings market on the basis of types, technology and region:



Paints & Coatings Types Outlook, Revenue (2017 - 2025E, US$ Billions)

Architectural/Decorative Coating

Industrial Coating

Special-purpose Coating

Paints & Coatings Technology Outlook, Revenue (2017 - 2025E, US$ Billions)

Waterborne Coating

Powder Coating

Solvent-based Coatings

Regional Outlook, Revenue (2017 - 2025E, US$ Billions)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Country Outlook, Revenue (2017 - 2025E, US$ Billions)

The US

India

Vendors Outlook, Revenue (2013 - 2022E, US$ Billions)

AkzoNobel N.V.

PPG Industries Inc.

The Sherwin-Wiliams Company

BASF SE

Nippon Paint Holdings Co.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Historical market size in terms of value of paints and coatings industry from 2012 to 2018 in US$ Billions.

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2019 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions.

Revenue forecasts of paints and coatings types such as Architectural/Decorative Coating, Industrial Coating & Special-purpose Coating in the period 2016 to 2025 in US$ Billions.

Revenue forecasts of paints and coatings technology such as Waterborne Coating, Powder Coating and Solvent-based Coatings in the period 2016 to 2025 in US$ Billions.

Regional and country of paints & coatings in the period 2017 to 2025 in US$ Billions.

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that has impact on revenue.

