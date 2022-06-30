World Payment Security Solutions and Services Market Report 2022-2026, by Component, Platform Type, Organization Size, End-Use Industry and Region

Jun 30, 2022, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Payment Security Solutions and Services: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A rising number of fraudulent activities and accelerated growth on online transactions will boost the demand for the implementation of payment security solutions and services across end-use industries.
As the payment landscape advances, requirements for advanced global payment solutions enable merchants to reach new consumers, improve checkout conversions and provide frictionless experience, but technical disturbances and difficulties in the integration of new and existing security solutions into businesses are hampering market growth.
An increase in investments by financial institutions and banks to modernize their payment systems, the rising number of real-time payments with quick turnarounds, the growing need for accessibility from multiple channels, and higher security and risk management protocol are some of the major factors driving the growth of the payment security market. The integration of advanced technology with digital payment systems such as biometric technology and retina scanning, however, has fueled the adoption of payment security solutions and their associated platforms on a global basis In this report, the payment security market has been segmented by component, platform type, organization size, end-use industry, and region.
The report provides an overview of the global market for payment security and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, platform type, organization size, end-use industry, and region.
The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence.
The Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for payment security solutions and services
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Information on 3-D Secure (3DS) and payment card industry (PCI) compliance and description of the most relevant research and development activities of the industry
- Highlights of the market potential for payment security by component, platform type, organization size, end-use industry, and region
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including BAE Systems, Broadcom Inc., PayPal Holdings, Thales Group and Mastercard
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Industry Outlook
- Value Chain Analysis
- Component Provider
- Platform Types
- End-Use Industry Implementation of Payment Security
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Pestel (Political, Economic, Sociocultural, Technological, Environmental, Legal) Analysis
- Analysis of the Impact of Covid-19
- Use Case Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component
- Solutions
- Encryption
- Tokenization
- Fraud Detection and Prevention
- Services
- Integration Services
- Support Services
- Consulting Services
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Platform Type
- Mobile-Based Payment Security
- Web-Based Payment Security
- Point-Of-Sale-Based Payment Security Solutions
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Government and Utilities
- Education
- Information Technology and Telecommunication
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Market Ranking Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- BAE Systems
- Bluefin Payment Systems
- Broadcom
- Elavon Inc.
- Futurex
- Fiserv Inc.
- Ingenico
- Mastercard
- Paypal Holdings Inc.
- Stripe
- Shift4
- Secure Payment Systems
- TNS Inc.
- Thales Group
- Verifone Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xj12zj
