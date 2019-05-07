World Peace Prize Awarding Council Issues Statement at 30th Anniversary

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1989, the late U.S. Congressman Hon. Robert Leggett, Suzi Leggett, former senior advisor to the Speaker of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Congress, and H.E. Viscount Han Min Su founded the World Peace Prize Awarding Council, a non-profit organization to promote world peace.

Today, World Peace Prize Awarding Council is one of the most prestigious international peace recognition organizations in the world. At its 30th anniversary, the World Peace Prize Awarding Council celebrates the historical significance of World Peace Prize that has been awarded to world leaders and heads of states who had made outstanding contributions to humanity at the time they received the awards. Top Honor Prize recipients include: Ronald Reagan, fortieth President of the United States; Hon. Mahatma Gandhi, pre-eminent political and ideological leader of India; H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III, the only living Buddha who is formally recognized in the world today, the Buddha is the supreme leader, that is, Pope of Buddhism; H.E. Fidel Ramos, twelfth President of the Philippines; Gen. Yakubu Gowan, third Head of State of the Republic of Nigeria; H.E. Syngman Rhee, first President of South Korea; H.E. Abdurrahman Wahid, fourth President of Indonesia; H.E. Punsalmaagiin Ochirbat, first President of Mongolia; H.E. Hosni Mubarak, fourth President of Egypt; H.E. Kuniwo Nakamura, sixth President of Palau; H.E. Yitzhak Rabin, fifth Prime Minister of Israel; and H.E. Meles Zenawi, thirteenth Prime Minister of Ethiopia. H.E. Tāufaʻāhau Tupou IV, King of Tonga Kingdom; H.E. Emomali Rahmon, third president of Tajikistan. H.E. Lu Hsiu-Lien, former Vice President of the Republic of China. H.E. Samdech Hun Sen, thirtieth Prime Minister of Cambodia.

In 2012, the United States Senate passed the Senate Resolution S. Res 614 celebrating the World Peace Prize and commending the 1989 Council for advancing peace, justice, and inter-religious collaborations. The resolution celebrates and recognizes World Peace Prize recipients including President Ronald Reagan, and H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III.

As we celebrate the success of the World Peace Prize Awarding Council for its international renown and historical significance, we are also sad that H.E. Viscount Han Min Su, our former Chair, has passed away. The Viscount has always been a kind and deeply benevolent leader, who spared no efforts in advancing world peace and furthering friendship among humankind.

Since the inception of the World Peace Prize Awarding Council in 1989, the Council has been widely respected for its impartial, judicious, rigorous and sagacious practice as we adhere to the core spirit of advancing peace, justice and inter-religious collaborations.

However, some individuals and organizations are impersonating our organization's name, using the key signifiers of our name and of our activities to conduct business. The World Peace Prize Awarding Council is ardently concerned about these fraudulent infringements. With the deepest respect for the law, the facts, justice, and to uphold the true spirit of our historical organization and our award, The World Peace Prize Awarding Council hereby solemnly state the following facts:

The World Peace Prize Awarding Council, whose full name is World Peace Corps Mission, World Peace Corp Academy and World Peace Prize Awarding Council, Inc., also widely referred by the public as the World Peace Prize Awarding Council, or World Peace Corps Mission, was established in 1989, and is the only World Peace Prize Awarding Council that presented World Peace Prize Top Honor Prize to the above listed heads of states and world leaders.

The World Peace Prize Awarding Council is aware that four organizations were established using key signifiers of our name. These organizations are called World Peace Prize, World Peace Prize Awarding Council, World Peace Corps Mission, and World Peace Corps Academy. These four organizations are totally unrelated to us. The establishment of these organizations had never been jointly consented by Suzi Leggett and H.E. Viscount Han Min Su. These are not the organizations that presented Top Honor Prizes to heads of states and world leaders.

Any organizations claiming to be the World Peace Prize Awarding Council, World Peace Prize Awarding Council, World Peace Corps Mission, and World Peace Corps Academy but were not established in 1989, and did not present the World Peace Prize to any of the above listed world leaders, are organizations impersonating the name, history, and status of the World Peace Prize Awarding Council to conduct their own activities.

The World Peace Prize Awarding Council has no affiliations with any national or ethnic caucuses or organizations, such as the Irish Caucus, in the United States or in any parts of the world. No director, member, or any personnel within the World Peace Prize Awarding Council is, or has ever been given consent by the Board of Directors to establish association or affiliation with any national or ethnic caucuses in the United States or any parts of the world.

All businesses of the World Peace Prize Awarding Council are directly overseen by the Chair, Suzi Leggett through the Washington D.C. Office. The Council has nothing to do with any activities conducted by impersonating organizations.

Since the inception of the Council in 1989, all executive decisions must be jointly agreed upon by Hon. Robert Leggett, Suzi Leggett, and H.E. Viscount Han Min Su. After Hon. Robert Leggett passed away, all decisions must be jointly agreed by Suzi Leggett and H.E. Viscount Han Min Su. When H.E. Viscount Han Min Su had been the Chair of the World Peace Prize Awarding Council, what he did that was agreed upon by Suzi Leggett was his action on behalf of the World Peace Prize Awarding Council. If either the Viscount Han Min Su or Suzi Leggett carried out independent actions without seeking consent from their counterpart, those actions were not actions taken on behalf of our Council, but for other organizations. Those actions had nothing to do with the World Peace Prize Awarding Council that was established in 1989.

All the prizes that had been awarded to recipients had been seriously vetted by the Council before the awards were presented to the recipients. The World Peace Prize Awarding Council takes every determination seriously. All awarding decisions are final. Just like the Nobel Prize, once it is awarded, the prize will not be cancelled.

Any entities other than our Council calling themselves World Peace Prize Awarding Council, or World Peace Prize, are impersonating our renowned reputation to conduct their own activities. The public must not be deceived.

Promoting peace is an arduous task. The World Peace Prize Awarding Council will continue to uphold our mission to recognize exceptional individuals who contribute to the cultivation of peace for humanity regardless of personal cost and sacrifices, and to those who offer exceptional vision and leadership for the development of a better world.

Suzi Leggett

Chair, World Peace Prize Awarding Council

May 6, 2019

Worldpeaceprize.org

SOURCE World Peace Prize Awarding Council

Related Links

worldpeaceprize.org

