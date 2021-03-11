World Pharmaceutical Cannabis Report - Existing Products Set for Growth Rates of 150% between 2020 and 2024
The rapid growth of cannabis-based medicines is becoming a significant disruptor of the global pharmaceutical industry, but the point of entry has been complicated by the historic scheduling of cannabis as a schedule 1 narcotic. However, pharmaceutical cannabis products such as Epidyolex, Sativex and Dronabinol have become serious alternatives to traditional pharmaceuticals and are beginning to shift how the pharma industry approaches cannabis.
Clinical trials and academic studies are on the rise, constantly changing our understanding of the cannabis plant. In tandem, commercial opportunities are emerging as innovation, capital and technology create a space for a new form of cannabis-based medicines, which will change the way we medicate over the next 5-10 years. This report unpacks the regulatory landscape across key markets, analyses the key trends which are changing the face of the market and examines the businesses and technologies that are set to disrupt the industry.
The Pharmaceutical Cannabis Report examines:
- The author estimates that worldwide sales for pharmaceutical cannabinoid therapeutics will total almost US$800 million in 2020.
- Epidiolex remains the leading pharmaceutical cannabis products. In the US, it enjoyed sales of over US$116.1 million in Q1 2020 and US$117.7 million in Q2 2020.
- Existing pharmaceutical cannabis products will achieve growth rates of 150% between 2020 and 2024 to reach total value sales just shy of US$2 billion.
Key Topics Covered:
- Definitions
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Major Drug Profiles and Forecasts
- Market Sizing and Forecast
- Company and Brand Activity
- The Future
- Appendix
