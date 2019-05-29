World Pharmatech's XtraLast® Traditional Holistic Approach A Good Supplement During National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping physically fit and making healthy choices can keep many illnesses at bay, which is a goal of National Physical Fitness and Sports Month in May.

For the 30 million men in the United States who have erectile dysfunction, exercising and healthy living may be able to help. For the men who may have ED someday, being physically fit should decrease the risk.

To supplement your healthy lifestyle, XtraLast® is a preventative holistic male enhancement supplement that is expanding its distribution network in the United States.

"As a health and wellness company, we encourage everyone to start a physical fitness regimen or to continue the one they have already chosen," said Jin Wu, CFO and global marketing manager for World Pharmaceutical Technology, the parent company of World Pharmatech which developed XtraLast®.

World Pharmatech's supplement with 16 clinically-tested ingredients, including 13 herbal extracts, is a holistic alternative to prescription erectile dysfunction drugs. ED prescription medications often come with common side effects, which include headaches, flushing, dizziness and upset stomach. The FDA has also urged caution in patients with certain heart conditions when using these products.

"XtraLast® blends known traditional remedies with modern technology and emphasizes taking a preventative health approach," Wu said.

Men often start experiencing ED as they grow older. Risk factors include diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle.

XtraLast® is the first supplement that World Pharmaceutical Technology plans to introduce to the American consumer. The emerging company already has three more supplements in the pipeline for release later this year or in 2020, including Glycostatin™ for blood sugar issues, Vesopro™ for cholesterol levels and a broad range of Premium Vitamins for daily health maintenance.

"More and more, people are trying to live healthier lives," Wu said. "They are exercising and taking many nutritional supplements to help them achieve their goals. We try to develop products that will help them to live life to the fullest."

For more information about XtraLast®, go to worldpharmatech.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE World Pharmatech