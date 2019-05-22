World Pharmatech's Xtralast® Traditional Holistic Approach to Male Sexuality Gives Hope to 30 Million American Men with ED

World Pharmatech's supplement with 16 clinically-tested ingredients, including 13 herbal extracts, is a holistic alternative to prescription erectile dysfunction drugs. The major ED prescription drugs on the market all come with common side effects, which include headaches, flushing, dizziness and upset stomach. The FDA has also urged caution in patients with certain heart conditions when using these products.

"XtraLast® takes a holistic approach that emphasizes prevention through health rather than just dealing with the symptoms," said Jin Wu, CFO and global marketing manager for World Pharmaceutical Technology, the parent company of World Pharmatech that developed XtraLast®. "Millions of men are dealing with ED. XtraLast® gives them a natural, holistic option that is rooted in traditional herbal remedies that have a clinical track record of producing results."

While males of any age can have ED, men often start experiencing sexual challenges beginning in their 40s and see difficulties increase as they age. There are three components of male sexual function: interest or libido, obtaining or maintaining an erection and ejaculation.

"We developed XtraLast® to help men stay sexually healthy," Wu said. "Our mission as a company is to prevent health problems. By getting to the root of the difficulty, we can have an effective option."

XtraLast® is the first supplement that World Pharmaceutical Technology plans to introduce to the American consumer. The start-up company already has three more supplements in the pipeline for release later this year or in 2020, including Glycostatin™ for blood sugar issues, Vesopro™ for cholesterol levels, and a broad range of Premium Vitamins for daily health maintenance.

