World Plasterboard Market Trajectory and Analytics - A US$28 Billion Market by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plasterboard - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plasterboard estimated at US$20.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Standard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fire-Resistant segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.3% share of the global Plasterboard market.



The Plasterboard market in the U. S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR while the Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027.



In the global Sound-insulated segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Atiskan Gypsum Products Co. Inc.

AYHACO Gypsum Products Manufacturing

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

Boral Ltd.

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain SA

Etex SA

Fletcher Building Limited

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Gyprock

Gypsemna Co. LLC

Gypsum Management and Supply, Inc.

Gyptec Iberica

Jason Plasterboard Co. Ltd.

Knauf Gips KG

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

MADA Gypsum Company

National Gypsum Company

Siniat Ltd.

TAI SHAN GYPSUM CO. , LTD

, LTD Tanzania Gypsum Limited ( Tanzania )

) USG Corporation

Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plasterboard Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



