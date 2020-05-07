World Plastics and Rubber Products Market Analysis: The Impact of the Covid 19 Virus and Recovery Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastics And Rubber Products Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Plastics and Rubber Products Global Market Report 2020' provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information needed to assess the global plastics and rubber products market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider plastics and rubber products market, and compares it with other markets.



The global plastics and rubber products market is expected to decline from $1378.6 billion in 2019 to $1345.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $1633.9 billion in 2023.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global plastics and rubber products market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global plastics and rubber products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global plastics and rubber products market.



Many plastic and rubber manufacturing companies are adopting 3D technology to design and develop new plastic and rubber products. Using this technology designers, engineers and manufacturers are creating new models and mold parts. The products made using 3D printers have good mechanical properties like strength and rigidity. For example, Stratasys developed one such color multi-material 3D printer which can combine colors with multi-material 3D printing. The printer uses cyan, magenta and yellow colors and plastics and elastomers as base materials to print objects with wide ranges of flexibility and rigidity, transparency and opacity.



Key report coverage:



The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The plastics and rubber products market section of the report gives context. It compares the plastics and rubber products market with other segments of the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, plastics and rubber products indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Plastics And Rubber Products Market Characteristics



4. Plastics And Rubber Products Market Product Analysis



5. Plastics And Rubber Products Market Supply Chain



6. Plastics And Rubber Products Market Customer Information



7. Plastics And Rubber Products Market Trends And Strategies



8. Plastics And Rubber Products Market Size And Growth



9. Plastics And Rubber Products Market Regional Analysis



10. Plastics And Rubber Products Market Segmentation



11. Plastics And Rubber Products Market Segments



12. Plastics And Rubber Products Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Plastics And Rubber Products Market



14. Western Europe Plastics And Rubber Products Market



15. Eastern Europe Plastics And Rubber Products Market



16. North America Plastics And Rubber Products Market



17. South America Plastics And Rubber Products Market



18. Middle East Plastics And Rubber Products Market



19. Africa Plastics And Rubber Products Market



20. Plastics And Rubber Products Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Plastics And Rubber Products Market



22. Market Background: Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market



23. Recommendations



24. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Bridgestone Corporation

Michelin Inc

Good Year Tire & Rubber Company

Continental Tire the Americas

S C Johnson & Son Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p96rzl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

