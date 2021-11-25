World Poker Tour® Extends Partnership with 888poker for WPTDeepStacks™ to Close Out 2021

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Poker Tour and 888poker announce today that they are partnering for a new WPTDeepStacks online series, featuring 28 events and more than $3 million in guaranteed prize pools.

The highlight of the festival is the $1,050 buy-in WPTDS Main Event. With ten starting flights, players will have the opportunity to grab their share of the $1 million guaranteed prize pool.

"The World Poker Tour is excited to partner with 888poker again to give players around the globe the opportunity to take down a WPTDeepStacks title," said Angelica Hael, WPT Vice President, Global Tour Management.

The festival begins on November 28 with the $525 buy-in Opening Event, which comes with a $200,000 guarantee. Buy-ins range from $55 for the Mini Main Event up to $5,200 for the Super High Roller. Satellites for all events begin at just $0.01.

Fans from around the world will be able to tune in online to watch final tables from six of the events on the schedule beginning with the Opening Event final table on Monday, November 29. The final tables of Event #9 ($525 PKO), Event #11 ($2,100 High Roller), Event #17 ($888 Crazy 8), and Event #25 ($200,000 Big Shot) will also be streamed before the WPTDeepStacks Main Event final table on Tuesday, December 21. WPT talent including Matt Savage and Tony Dunst, as well as 888poker's David Tuchman and Nick Wealthall, will call the action.

Expected to be in the field for a number of events on the schedule are 888poker brand ambassadors Dominik Nitsche, Sam Abernathy, Vivian Saliba, and Sofia Lovgren.

"This will be another fabulous festival for 888poker and WPT," said Dominik Nitsche, 888poker brand ambassador and WPT champion. "The beauty of events like this is that they provide genuine opportunity for casual players to win big starting from one cent buy-ins, all from the comfort of their own home. With an increasing number of online poker players emerging over the last year, I'm looking forward to witnessing the exhilarating action and the next WPTDS champion emerge."

This marks the second time in 2021 that 888poker has played host to a WPT event. The most recent WPTDS event on 888poker drew 1,087 entries to create a $1,087,000 prize pool with Brazilian 'paulinhoo00' earning $233,705 as the champion.

"We're delighted to partner with WPT to launch another WPTDeepStacks™ series. Responding to the ever-changing needs of our players, the festival provides the prestige and the feel of the live circuit on the mobile or laptop and gives a shot of poker glory to casual and professional players alike," said Amit Berkovich, Head of 888poker.

For the full schedule visit WPT.com.

About 888poker

888poker is one of the world's leading online poker rooms, offering a world-class online poker environment that enables players of all abilities to enjoy games of their choice whether on mobile or desktop. 888poker offers a huge range of games and tournaments including Texas Hold'em and Omaha, and exciting variants like BLAST and SNAP fast-fold poker. During 2020, 888 rolled out its all-new Poker8 product, providing a cutting-edge, mobile portrait interface to enjoy poker anytime and anywhere.

888 owns and operates some of the most exciting and trusted online Casino, Sport, Poker and Bingo brands in the market. 888 objective, above all else, remains to ensure that all those who download the 888 apps and visit its websites can do so in safety. 888 acknowledges the potential risks that online gambling can present and is committed to ongoing improvements to make gambling safer. It uses technology as a force for good, giving customers transparency about their activity, and using sophisticated AI to detect and block harmful play.

888's dedication to product innovation has been recognised through industry awards. In 2020, 8888 won two prestigious awards for its poker platform at the Poker Listings Operator Awards in the Most Improved Software and Best Beginner Software categories.

Visit 888poker at: https://www.888poker.com

