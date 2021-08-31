World Political Risk Rating System 2021

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Political Risk Services: World Service" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Based on the Political Risk Services rating system, this is the only service that provides all forecasts and ratings for each of the 100 countries covered with the three most likely political scenarios, including 18-month and 5-year forecasts.

PRS Online provides 10 years of historical data in 26 different financial, economic and social categories for each country. All information is available online, where users can download comprehensive reports via PDF and spreadsheets in Excel format.

This subscription also includes PRS' critically acclaimed Political Risk Letter, and access to the ICRG one and five-year Risk Forecasting tables.

Target Audience Includes:

Academic Professors in Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others

Subject librarians for Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others

Multi-Lateral institutions like the United Nations, the IMF, UNICEF, Etc.

Multi-National Companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Exxon, Facebook, Google

Asset managers and investment houses such as Blackrock, Pimco, Franklin Templeton (specifically the portfolio managers within these types of companies)

