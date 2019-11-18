World Premiere at MEDICA Exhibition

In gynaecology, ENT, urology, arthroscopy or laparoscopy, health practitioners use endoscopy in consultation to diagnose and prepare for surgery and in the operating room to perform this procedure. COMEG has been manufacturing medical equipment for endoscopy for more than forty years and is expanding its range of devices with the multidisciplinary DUO Full HD system, which makes it easier to integrate endoscopy into the patient's care path.

DUO Full HD is an intuitive and easy to use system. The surgeon connects his Full HD camera head to the control channel which combines a camera and an LED light source. The resolution is similar to that of operating room systems, but the very compact size of the device allows the healthcare professional to equip his office with high-performance equipment without cluttering up the available space.

DUO Full HD System Features

Complete system : Full HD camera + LED light source

Light intensity of 23000lux

USB Full HD Photo Recorder

Dimensions (W x H x D) : 260 x 100 x 215mm – Weight : 1900 g

Touch screen for easy control

MEDICA exhibition in Düsseldorf from 18 to 21 November

COMEG will be present at MEDICA, where all healthcare professionals will be able to test and better understand the system's functionalities through practical workshops.

