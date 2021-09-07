World Premiere Ballet by Acclaimed Dancers to Kick off TriNet PeopleForce 2021

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet , a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of several professional stage performers to its roster of well-known business leaders, thought leaders and influencers at the 2nd annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce 2021. The four-day conference will be held in-person from The Times Center in New York City (built by renowned architect Renzo Piano) and virtually from anywhere. It kicks off on September 13 with an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.

The opening of the conference on September 13 will feature the exclusive world premiere ballet performance of 'Equals' by Julian Mackay, who at age 23 is the San Francisco Ballet's youngest principal dancer. The performance of Equals, featuring music from Apashe, is exclusively for TriNet PeopleForce participants. Mackay, who trained in Russia with the Bolshoi Ballet and became the first American to receive a Full Russian Diploma, is joined for this performance by award-winning New York City Ballet principal dancer and independent choreographer Lauren Lovette.

Additionally, Tony and Grammy-nominated Broadway performer, writer and musician Joshua Henry will be joined by stage and screen actor Krysta Rodriguez and Broadway actor, singer and voiceover artist Arielle Jacobs for an intimate musical theatrical production.

"TriNet PeopleForce is four days of inspiration, motivation and celebration of the passions that every entrepreneur and business leader in attendance brings to their work," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall. "By bringing business, culture, and the arts together, I can think of no better way to launch this event and celebrate New York City. Therefore, it will kick off with a beautiful performance created especially for our small and mediums-size business audience, in appreciation of all the wonderful things they put into the world."

Occurring September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind event taking place both virtually and in-person from New York City. The conference brings together a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country.

To register for the virtual conference, click here.

Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing [email protected].

