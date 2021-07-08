World Premiere Of Documentary FLYING BOAT Takes To The Sky & Screen To Headline World's Largest Aviation Celebration

ASPEN, Colo., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As if the skies adorned with thousands of sleek aircraft making their way to the largest aviation event were not enough to set the stage for the industry's most prominent week (The 68th EAA AirVenture Fly-in at Oshkosh, WI), add to the mix the anticipation of LA-Aspen based Filmmaker/Photographer/Pilot Dirk Braun's World Premiere of FLYING BOAT, and the true spirit of aviation is born.

The break-out documentary by Aspen-based Red Mtn Productions and released through Falling Forward Films, will make its theatrical debut on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 9:30 PM at EAA's fly-in theater https://www.eaa.org/airventure with approximately 600,000 aviation enthusiasts in attendance throughout the week. In addition, the film will be shown at the Marcus Theatres in Oshkosh, WI Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 7 PM .

As part of the film's unveiling, a stunning Grumman Albatross aircraft, featured in the movie, will make a special fly-in appearance on Saturday, July 24, 2021 prior to the World Premiere. In attendance will be Braun and pilot Joe Duke who appeared in the film.

In celebration of the movie, Braun is donating sales from 100 limited edition fine art FLYING BOAT film posters (both signed and framed) to Pan Am Museum Foundation, Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, WI and Aspen Flight Academy.

Set in the dream of Producer/Director Braun, the 77-minute aviation documentary is about the experience of flying the legendary Grumman Albatross, a near perfect blend of form and function, told through 10 passionate mechanics and the pilots who have restored, fly, and maintain the last remaining examples of this legendary aircraft.

ABOUT THE FILM:

FLYING BOAT is about freedom, aspiration, the synergy of man and machine, and the artful relationship with motion, beauty and dreaming that is expressed metaphorically. Breathtaking aerial footage of the aircraft in motion is integrated with untapped archival footage from the long lost era of adventure and romance. The film underscores the importance of preserving the flying boat history for future generations.

