World Premiere of Japanese Costume Drama "Kikyo - The Return," Produced by Samurai Drama Channel, Held at MIPCOM Participated in by TV Buyers from 110 Countries

CANNES, France and TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Kikyo - The Return," a trailblazing 8K-resolution costume drama produced by Samurai Drama Channel of Nihon Eiga Broadcasting Corporation, will be specially screened on Monday, November 4, during the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival after a triumphant return from its world premiere at "MIPCOM 2019," (*) which was held in the French resort of Cannes on Tuesday, October 15.

It was a historic first that an Asian production was given a world premiere at MIPCOM. Moreover, actress Takako Tokiwa and actor Jiro Sato, both of whom performed in the drama, as well as its director Shigemichi Sugita made their red-carpet appearances the day before the premiere. Dressed in brilliant Japanese-style kimono, they promoted the work to the world and helped enhance the global presence of samurai dramas.

"Kikyo - The Return," an ultra-high-definition drama using the latest '8K' technology, will be released at movie theaters in Japan in January 2020.

(*) MIPCOM, one of the world's largest trade fairs for entertainment content, started in 1985 and has been held at the same venue as the Cannes Film Festival for four days in October every year.

Kikyo - The Return

Starring: Tatsuya Nakadai

Story: Based on the novel "Kikyo" by Shuhei Fujisawa (contained in a collection of his short novels "Matazo no Hi" published by Bungei Shunju)

Cast: Takako Tokiwa, Kazuki Kitamura, Naoto Ogata, Ayumi Tanida, Jiro Sato, Misato Tanaka, Aki Maeda, Yoshiko Mita, Isao Hashizume and Atsuo Nakamura

Directed by: Shigemichi Sugita

Screenplay by: Shigemichi Sugita and Masahiro Kobayashi

Music by: Takashi Kako

Comment by Takako Tokiwa:

It is indeed a privilege that the drama became the first Asian production to be selected for world premiere at MIPCOM.

Mr. Tatsuya Nakadai is an extremely great actor for me and I almost shivered before meeting him for the first time. When I met him, however, I found that Mr. Nakadai is very warm-hearted and with a broad mind that embraces everything he led younger performers all along.

Comment by Jiro Sato:

It is a privilege that the work became the first Asian drama to be selected for world premiere at MIPCOM, which boasts a long history. I would like as many people in the world as possible to take this opportunity to see this drama.

Mr. Tatsuya Nakadai is a godlike presence. At shooting sites, I learned a lot from Mr. Tatsuya Nakadai, a worldwide star.

Storyline:

"Kikyo - The Return" is a samurai drama using the latest "8K" technology to visualize the novel of Shuhei Fujisawa.

The lead character falls ill at the end of his 30-year journey and returns to his hometown. There, he decides to save a girl in dire straits.

Schedule of screening:

Special screening at the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival on Monday (public holiday), November 4, 2019

Theatrical opening in Japan is set for January 2020.

Official website: https://www.jidaigeki.com/kikyo_en/

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/kikyo_drama

